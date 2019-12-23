Meet the artists at Vail International Gallery

Tom Bates, “Ferrari 458 Coffee Table."

Special to the Daily

Vail International Gallery will celebrate the holiday season with a pair of receptions on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 28-29.

Denver-based oil painter Ron Hicks will be at the gallery on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Nationally recognized for his figurative oil paintings, Hicks will exhibit several of his new canvases which combine abstraction and figurative realism in a groundbreaking new style. Featured at Art Basel week in Miami during the past two years, Hicks has begun to garner international critical acclaim for his intuitive and emotionally charged works. With collectors and fans all over the world, he has traditionally made time to visit the gallery over the holidays to meet collectors and fans.

On Sunday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., the gallery will host a champagne and caviar reception for Fort Lauderdale-based artist Tom Bates, who is beginning to gain national acclaim for his innovative table designs featuring exotic automobile engines. Three tables featuring rare Ferrari and Maserati engines will be on display at the gallery. Bates will explain the exacting process required to transform each engine into a functional and beautiful table highlighting the aesthetic features of the engines. This exhibition is co-sponsored by Velikiy Caviar.

For more information about either exhibition, contact the gallery at info@vailgallery.com or call 970-476-2525. The gallery is located in Vail Village near the Sonnenalp Hotel and the Alpenrose Restaurant at 100 East Meadow Drive, #17 in Vail.