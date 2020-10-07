Meet Vail’s avalanche rescue dogs at the Colorado Snowsports Museum

Photographer Scott Brockmeier has spent more than 10 years capturing images of these amazing four-legged first responders. It all started by visiting various ski patrol huts throughout the west to photograph the dogs and other search-and-rescue teams to raise awareness of their life-saving work. Meet Brockmeier at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Friday, Oct. 16.

Scott Brockmeier | Special to the Daily

On Friday, Oct. 16, meet the avalanche rescue dogs of Vail Mountain at the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame in Vail Village. From 3 to 6 p.m., meet the dogs during a socially-distanced book signing with professional photographer Scott Brockmeier, who has traveled the state of Colorado with different avalanche rescue dog teams.

Brockmeier’s book, “Skiers’ Best Friends,” will be available for purchase and is about avalanche working dogs at ski resorts throughout Colorado, with photos. The 2021 Avalanche Rescue Dog Calendars will also be available for purchase, as well as beer, wine and 10th Mountain Whiskey.

A portion of the proceeds from book and calendar sales will be made to the Avalanche Rescue Dog teams.

Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

For more information, contact the museum at 970-476-1876.

The museum offers its hour-long Vail History Walking Tours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 11 a.m.; a unique gift shop; hall of fame; and more exhibits.