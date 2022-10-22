Meet Your Chef: Adolfo Martinez Becerra of Sakaba

Chef Aldolfo Martinez Becerra was born in the Vail Valley and has returned to be the chef at Sakaba at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch.

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Adolfo Martinez Becerra and I’m 23 years old, I am the sushi chef at Sakaba at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I was born in Vail and left to go to New Mexico at the age of two. I came back when I was ten and went to Florida at 17 for an internship at Disney World and I’ve been back since then.

Check out Chef Adolfo’s sushi menu, including black cod at Sakaba at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: Ever since I was a little kid. I grew up surrounded by kitchens since I was young.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: My biggest inspiration is my mom, she taught me to work hard for my dreams and to always keep chasing them. Currently she’s pursuing hers by opening her own food truck that will be open soon.

Sakaba is Japanese for “bar” and this bar and restaurant has many innovative cocktails on the menu.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: My favorite spice is togarashi, it has the perfect blend of spice and acid.

Q: Favorite protein?

A: My favorite protein is fish, more specifically Japanese chu-toro from a bluefin tuna. It has a great balance between fat and lean.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: My favorite fruit would be peaches and my favorite veggies are butternut squash and sweet potatoes.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: My favorite carb has to be pasta and anything that has to do with it.

Chef Adolfo loves to get out in nature whenever he can.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: My go-to comfort food will always be curry and rice, especially when it’s spicy.

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I just wanted to share with anyone that wants to join the industry, keep pushing and take advantage of any opportunity you can get. You never know what can happen good or bad but the experiences are unforgettable.