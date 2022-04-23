Meet Your Chef: Ally Stephens of Season to Taste
Get to know your local Vail Valley chefs
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: Ally Stephens, owner/executive chef of Season to Taste
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: I’ve lived in the valley since 2016. I’m from south of the Denver area so we have been coming up to the valley since I was a young child. My husband and I decided to move here full time as we were spending all our free time in the mountains and wanted to join the community.
Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?
A: After a 10-year career in the insurance and financial industry, I knew I wanted to start over and the food industry was a natural choice. I didn’t want to work in restaurants, so I started Season to Taste, a boutique catering and personal chef business, immediately after completing an intensive culinary arts program at Cook Street School of Culinary Arts in Denver.
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: First and foremost, it has always been my parents. My mom owned a catering and cake decorating company while I was growing up and my dad has always enjoyed cooking and creating in the kitchen. They both believe in what I’m doing and of course enjoy my dishes.
Q: What’s your favorite spice?
A: Pepper to go along with salt
Q: Favorite protein?
A: Fish and seafood! As a Colorado native, living in a landlocked state, I realize it’s a funny favorite but I could eat fish/seafood for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?
A: Fruits: avocado, raspberries and peaches, and, and and…
Veggies: I love browsing farmers markets in the summer for inspiration.
Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?
A: Really good crusty bread, preferably homemade or from a local artisan, followed by pasta.
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: Sushi!
Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?
A: Occasionally, I travel with clients as their private chef. I’ve cooked for a client on a private yacht for five weeks and really honed my skills in that small galley space cooking and utilizing fresh caught fish and locally grown veggies. I also run kids cooking camps in the summer.