Meet Your Chef: Ally Stephens of Season to Taste

Ally Stephens/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: Ally Stephens, owner/executive chef of Season to Taste

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I’ve lived in the valley since 2016. I’m from south of the Denver area so we have been coming up to the valley since I was a young child. My husband and I decided to move here full time as we were spending all our free time in the mountains and wanted to join the community.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: After a 10-year career in the insurance and financial industry, I knew I wanted to start over and the food industry was a natural choice. I didn’t want to work in restaurants, so I started Season to Taste, a boutique catering and personal chef business, immediately after completing an intensive culinary arts program at Cook Street School of Culinary Arts in Denver.

Ally Stephens/Courtesy photo

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: First and foremost, it has always been my parents. My mom owned a catering and cake decorating company while I was growing up and my dad has always enjoyed cooking and creating in the kitchen. They both believe in what I’m doing and of course enjoy my dishes.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Pepper to go along with salt

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Fish and seafood! As a Colorado native, living in a landlocked state, I realize it’s a funny favorite but I could eat fish/seafood for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: Fruits: avocado, raspberries and peaches, and, and and…

Veggies: I love browsing farmers markets in the summer for inspiration.

Ally Stephens/Courtesy photo

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Really good crusty bread, preferably homemade or from a local artisan, followed by pasta.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: Sushi!

Ally Stephens/Courtesy photo

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: Occasionally, I travel with clients as their private chef. I’ve cooked for a client on a private yacht for five weeks and really honed my skills in that small galley space cooking and utilizing fresh caught fish and locally grown veggies. I also run kids cooking camps in the summer.