Meet Your Chef: Christine Rice of North Coast Originals

Christine Rice is the chef and owner of North Coast Originals in Eagle.

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: Christine Rice and I have a restaurant in Eagle called North Coast Originals. I am the owner and executive chef.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I’ve been here two and a half years this time. It is my third time living in the Valley. I really never thought I would end up here. But, COVID-19 ended my time living in Napa and Oakland in May of 2020. I had packed up and was moving back to my parents in Ohio when I pit-stopped at my sister’s place in Eagle and never left.

North Coast Originals is located on Broadway in downtown Eagle.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: My journey to cooking was an interesting one. My grandmother and mother always cooked and baked. I always loved cooking for others but I went to college for commercial photography, then after my first few years in Vail I moved back to Cleveland to work in the photo world. We had many food clients including Vitamix, all the Smuckers brands and local restaurants as well as Red Lobster and Burger King. I thought the food stylist job was more interesting than being a photographer. I went to culinary school and became a food stylist. From there I worked at fine dining, casual and private cheffing in between as well as food styling.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: Definitely my grandma and mom, they always made sure we had a home-cooked meal on the table every night.

Christine Rice was a line cook and Gwen Kang was the pastry chef at Splendido restaurant in Beaver Creek last winter.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Clove

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Beef. I mean, chicken tenders are my favorite food, but beef gives you chili and beef wellington, so it wins.

Christine originally went into photography but found food styling to be more interesting.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: I am trying to think of a fruit I won’t eat…But I will NOT eat fruit on my salads. I am a little pickier with veggies, but love whatever is in season and is super flavorful. Except Brussels sprouts, eggplant and broccoli. I’ll pass on those!

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Potatoes. From French fries to gnocchi. They’re delicious.

Rice loves to make Beef Wellington.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: My grandma’s pork and dumplings.

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I love the Vail Valley community and being a part of it. I am planning many fun events and parties in the NoCo space. Even cooking classes and wine tastings. I am available for catering and have a small event space in the back.