Meet Your Chef: Drunken Goat’s chef-owner Casey Glowacki “feels best in a kitchen”

The Drunken Goat in Edwards has become a favorite spot for wine, cheese and charcuterie in the Vail Valley. Chef-owner Casey Glowacki works to ensure that all diners enjoy the food as much as the service.

Chef-owner at Drunken Goat Casey Glowacki enjoys providing casual, approachable food to diners in Edwards. (Special to the Daily)



1. How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

Two years. A return to my beloved home state and an opportunity to buy a business.

2. Where did your passion for cooking come from?

Working in restaurants since I was 15, I just felt best in a kitchen.

3. What do you enjoy about being a chef in the Vail Valley?

Surrounding myself with a passionate group of people.

4. What’s one thing you are proud of that people might not know?

One of Casey Glowacki's hidden talents includes surfing. (Special to the Daily)



I love to surf and I think I’m pretty good at it.

5. Skier or snowboarder (or neither)? How often do you get out and where do you go. Also, what are your favorite summer activities?

Snowboarder, since 1986. I like to hike in the summer.

6. What do you like to eat?

Everything. I love all cultures. Southern food is my comfort food.

7. How does Vail Valley dining compare to other places you’ve worked?

The people are more professional here. They want to be better naturally.

8. Who has helped you along the way/what inspires you?

My wife is always my best cheerleader. Happy people inspire me.

9 . What would you be doing if you weren’t a chef?

A gardener.

10. What can diners expect from a meal at your restaurant?

Casual, affordable, approachable food.

For more information about The Drunken Goat, visit drunkengoatco.com.