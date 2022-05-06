Meet Your Chef: Jason Harrison of Red Maple Catering





Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: Jason Harrison chef/owner of Red Maple Catering

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I’ve been in the Vail Valley for 12 years. I moved here to be the opening Executive Chef at Four Seasons Vail. I started Red Maple Catering six years ago.

Jason Harrison, chef and owner of Red Maple Catering, prepares Wagyu beef ribeyes over charcoal at an event.

Red Maple Catering/Courtesy photo

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I have been cooking since 15. The team atmosphere even in my first kitchen was amazing. I was hooked!

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: I have always been drawn to those who are passionate about their craft and go in search of culinary experiences. Like traveling and going to destinations to experience special cuisines. For example, having Thai food in on a beach in Koh Samui, farm to table Peruvian cuisine in a clay building at Mil in Cusco, having amazing coffee at an organic plantation in Kona, things like that.

Harrison created carbonara risotto with lardon, cured egg yolk, Parmesan broth and micro pea greens.

Red Maple Catering/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Red Veined Sorrel

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Osso Bucco, the time and care it takes to braise perfectly makes me happy.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: For fruit I’d say Mango, for veggie I like white asparagus.

Tuna carpaccio prepared by Jason Harrison, chef and owner of Red Maple Catering, with Yuzu vinaigrette, Knapp Ranch greens, shaved carrot, pickled cucumber.

Red Maple Catering/Courtesy photo

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Twice Baked Potatoes

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: I have loved grilled cheese since I was a kid … they have just gotten much fancier as I got older.

Red Maple Catering can up level your cuisine scene, indoors or outside.

Red Maple Catering/Courtesy photo

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: Our menu pays homage to “The Rocky Mountains Reimagined.” I love to put a creative spin on the rich bounty of products available in the Vail Valley and include world cuisines in the flavors.