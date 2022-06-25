Meet Your Chef: Luis Romero of The Red Lion

Romero has been cooking at The Red Lion in Vail since 2008 and calls it one big family.

The Red Lion/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Luis Romero and I’m the chef at The Red Lion in Vail

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I’ve lived in the valley for over 20 years. My family moved us here to find a new lifestyle and career opportunities.

The Red Lion is one of the oldest businesses in Vail and is a must-stop for many visitors who come back for the live music, drinks and food year after year.

The Red Lion/Courtesy photo

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I’ve been cooking since I was 13 years old. My mother initially taught me how to cook and I’ve always loved it.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: My family has always been my inspiration. I’m Hispanic and we are always gathering and cooking big meals together. My grandmother started this tradition.

Romero learned to cook with the help of his mother when he was 13 years old.

The Red Lion/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: I’m an herb guy! If I had to name a spice it would be dry garlic.

Q: Favorite protein?

A: My favorite protein is pork.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: It would have to be mango and avocado.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Rice

Romero says his comfort food is a burger.

The Red Lion/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: A burger!

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I’ve been cooking at The Red Lion since 2008 and am proud of what we do here. We are one big family!