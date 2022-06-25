Meet Your Chef: Luis Romero of The Red Lion
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: My name is Luis Romero and I’m the chef at The Red Lion in Vail
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: I’ve lived in the valley for over 20 years. My family moved us here to find a new lifestyle and career opportunities.
Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?
A: I’ve been cooking since I was 13 years old. My mother initially taught me how to cook and I’ve always loved it.
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: My family has always been my inspiration. I’m Hispanic and we are always gathering and cooking big meals together. My grandmother started this tradition.
Q: What’s your favorite spice?
A: I’m an herb guy! If I had to name a spice it would be dry garlic.
Q: Favorite protein?
A: My favorite protein is pork.
Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?
A: It would have to be mango and avocado.
Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?
A: Rice
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: A burger!
Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?
A: I’ve been cooking at The Red Lion since 2008 and am proud of what we do here. We are one big family!