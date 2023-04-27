Meet Your Chef: Paige Kraft of INTUEAT

Paige Kraft is a personal chef with INTUEAT, a luxury private chef company that brings their group of talented chefs together with diners and allows you to host a party like you are one of the guests.

INTUEAT/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Paige Kraft and I am a personal chef with INTUEAT, a luxury private chef company that brings their group of talented chefs together with diners.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I moved here four and a half years ago from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Honestly, I always wanted to move out of state, but always made excuses. I knew of someone relocating and they needed a roommate. I figured if I don’t do this now, I will never move.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Chef Paige believes that nothing is more satisfying than creating a tasty meal and bringing people together.

INTUEAT/Courtesy photo

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I had cooked in restaurants all my life since I started working. When I graduated college, I threw in the towel and went into recruitment. After about a year of that, I realized I missed the kitchen … everything about it: the coworkers who became family, the pace, the banter, the creativity and the organized chaos, if you will. I loved the management and administrative aspects of my job, but I hated sitting at a desk. I soon went back into the kitchen in 2015 and I never left.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: That is a tough one. There is not just one person who has inspired me throughout my journey. I would have to say my first chef, Jeff Schlafly, was the first person who saw my potential in the kitchen even before I saw it myself. I would say he was the one who ignited that fire in me. However, if it weren’t for the support of my friends and family I do not know if I would be where I am today. My mom and dad have always pushed me to work hard and never give up. They believed in me even if I did not believe in myself. My friends (also in the industry) have always supported me and cheered me on in my success. Whether it is baking, a menu idea, plating techniques or just to let me vent about my day I have been lucky enough to work under really great chefs who always pushed me to do my best and get out of my comfort zone so I can grow.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: I love garlic and I am also a big fan of saffron.

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Any red meat.

Chef Paige Kraft is a meat-and-potatoes kind of gal. Her favorite protein is any red meat and she loves all types of potatoes.

INTUEAT/Courtesy photo

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: Raspberries and pineapple/broccoli, corn and ramps.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Potatoes of all kinds. I love a good baked potato.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: Pot roast with carrots, onions and potatoes.

Chef Paige Kraft moved to Colorado almost five years ago from Pennsylvania to pursue her love of cooking.

INTUEAT/Courtesy photo

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: Cooking is my passion. Nothing is more satisfying than creating a tasty meal and bringing people together.