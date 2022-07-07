Meet Your Chef: Patrick Dahms of The Hythe Vail

Executive Chef Patrick Dahms joined The Hythe Vail in August of 2021, right before the property’s transformative remodel.

The Hythe Vail/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you work and what is your official title?

A: My name is Patrick Dahms and I am the executive chef at The Hythe Vail.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I first moved to Colorado in 2005, after Hurricane Katrina kicked me out of New Orleans, and began working as the executive chef of the St. Regis Aspen. Several years later, after time spent in San Diego and Michigan, I returned to Colorado and started at The Hythe Vail in August 2021, just before the resort’s transformation and reopening.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: My family has very strong hospitality roots. My mom and my grandma were my first influences in northern Germany and my uncle and great uncle had restaurants in France in the Bretagne region. It was there that my true passion was awakened. Though this was after I had already graduated with English and history majors, English helped with my career in the U.S. and history is deeply linked and connected to a region’s culinary identity in my experience.

Dahms believes that history is deeply linked and connected to a region’s culinary identity. Margie’s Haas is named in honor of the legendary woman who used to feed the 10th Mountain Division soldiers from her valley home.

The Hythe Vail/Courtesy photo

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: My first Master Chef during my apprenticeship in Hamburg, Germany was very passionate about sourcing the highest quality ingredients and presenting them in a simple and modern way with a connection to memories and comfort foods.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Fenugreek. My grandma would sprinkle it on cream cheese atop a crusty German bread and I later learned how to use it like “catnip for humans.” It’s in our signature Tyrolean “Schuettelbrot” at Margie’s Haas restaurant.

Dahms’ family has strong hospitality roots. His uncle and great uncle had restaurants in France in the Bretagne region.

The Hythe Vail/Courtesy photo

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Oxtail for its maximum beef “umami” and sea urchin as I’m an avid scuba diver. I was able to catch my own sea urchin in San Diego as well as feature it on the menu in diverse ways. It tastes like taking a bite out of the ocean.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: For veggies it would have to be white asparagus. Being from northern Germany, we have the best white asparagus in the world and our hyper-local and hyper-seasonal cuisine features it in the best way in April, May and June.

Margie’s Haas restaurant at The Hythe Vail features contemporary alpine-American homestead cuisine.

The Hythe Vail/Courtesy photo

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Sourdough bread. I’ve maintained a San Francisco-starter for over 15 years and who knows how old it was when it was given to me, but what it can produce is amazing. I feed my baby every morning.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: Matjes Hausfrauenart. A northern German herring caught right before reaching maturity (Matjes means “plump virgin”) and salt-cured in barrels, then served with a yogurt/apple/onion/sour cream sauce.