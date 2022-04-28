Meet Your Chef: Sammy Shipman of Alpine + Antlers at Beaver Creek Lodge

Sammy Shipman moved to the Vail Valley in 2011 for one season and worked at Game Creek Club. He opened Alpine + Antlers in December of 2019.

Larisa Graham/Vail Daily archive

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: Sammy Shipman, Alpine + Antlers/executive chef.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I moved here during the winter of 2011 to work at Game Creek Club for the season.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I always wanted to be a chef.

The Dover Sole is presented with roasted sunchokes and sunchoke puree, baby vegetables, brown butter and almond caper relish.

Alpine + Antlers/Courtesy photo

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: Everything all around me from seasons, other menus, to staffing challenges inspire me to figure out kinks and what to improve upon even if doing the same dishes.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Using Italico’s spice blending program to create standardization in recipes.

Besides entrees, Alpine + Antlers has shareable plates and salads like this tuna with watermelon cherry blossom ponzu dish.

Alpine + Antlers/Courtesy photo

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Whatever fish is fresh or I like veal.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: Kale, apples (no wax), our hand cut fries at Alpine and Antlers.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Fresh pasta.

Come in to Alpine + Antlers and enjoy the shrimp and saffron cous cous agrodolce.

Alpine + Antlers/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: Grill cheese and tomato soup.

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: Stop in and say hello at Alpine + Antlers, we are open for breakfast, brunch and dinner during the season.