Meet Your Chef: Sammy Shipman of Alpine + Antlers at Beaver Creek Lodge
Get to know your local Vail Valley chefs
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: Sammy Shipman, Alpine + Antlers/executive chef.
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: I moved here during the winter of 2011 to work at Game Creek Club for the season.
Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?
A: I always wanted to be a chef.
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: Everything all around me from seasons, other menus, to staffing challenges inspire me to figure out kinks and what to improve upon even if doing the same dishes.
Q: What’s your favorite spice?
A: Using Italico’s spice blending program to create standardization in recipes.
Q: Favorite protein?
A: Whatever fish is fresh or I like veal.
Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?
A: Kale, apples (no wax), our hand cut fries at Alpine and Antlers.
Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?
A: Fresh pasta.
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: Grill cheese and tomato soup.
Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?
A: Stop in and say hello at Alpine + Antlers, we are open for breakfast, brunch and dinner during the season.