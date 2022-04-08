Meet Your Chef: Simon Purvis of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

Simon Purvis has worked for Four Seasons for 33 years in Vancouver, Melbourne, Berlin, Bali, Singapore, Scottsdale, Jackson Hole, Denver and now Vail.

Aleks Danielle/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: Simon Purvis, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, Executive Chef

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I was on task force from October 2020 to March 2021, then returned to the Four Seasons Denver to assist with the relaunch of the newly renovated Edge Restaurant & Bar. I returned permanently to Vail on July 1st 2021. The prospect of relaunching the Flame space when its set to be renovated later this year was a big part of my decision to relocate here.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I was about 13, I was influenced by my grandmother and how she relished creating memorable meals at our family gatherings and I wanted a career that would allow me to travel. I really had no idea back then about the amazing opportunities that would present themselves to me along the way, I feel very fortunate to wake up every day am always happy to go to work.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: I had some good mentors early on, Jeff Bland at the Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh and Wolfgang Von Wieser with Four Seasons, we worked together at the Vancouver, Melbourne and Berlin properties, he really helped me reach that next step. They were both focused, grounded, calm chefs. My wife, Anne, has been by my side for most of my career, having that support and understanding in such a stressful career has really been greatly appreciated.

Come try some of Chef Purvis’ dishes at Flame Restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

Aleks Danielle/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: When I worked in Bali, Indonesia, I fell in love with fresh turmeric, not just the root, but the leaves, too. We would wrap fish in the turmeric leaves and grill them. The flavor was memorable.

Q: Favorite protein?

A: My personal favorite is a grilled or sauteed piece of cod. My favorite menu item to serve right now is Japanese Wagyu, A5.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: My favorite fruit has to be a passion fruit, I just love the tangy unique flavor, a close second is the Salak (snake) fruit, another favorite from Bali. Our Wok Fried Garlic and Chili Eggplant on our menu is my current favorite vegetable dish.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: I do enjoy a crispy smashed fingerling potato of course smothered in caramelized onions.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: I do enjoy a good burger. I don’t have a burger very often, but when I do, I relish the moment.

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I have worked for Four Seasons for 33 years in Vancouver, Melbourne, Berlin, Bali, Singapore, Scottsdale, Jackson Hole, Denver and thrilled to be here in Vail.