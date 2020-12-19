Meet Your Chef: Sonnenalp Hotel’s Josh Marshall brings international influence to classic Vail establishment

Editor’s note: To answer the Vail Daily’s Meet Your Chef questionnaire, email Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart (rleonhart@vaildaily.com) or Arts & Entertainment Editor Casey Russell (crussell@vaildaily.com).

Josh Marshall, executive chef of culinary operations at the Sonnenalp Hotel, came to Vail from China. He worked at hotels in Taiwan and Guangzhou, China, adding an Asian influence to his previous experiences in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Naples, Florida; and Southern California, where he’s from.

Since joining the hotel this summer, Marshall has been bringing a healthy-ish flair to the mountain cuisine served in Bully Ranch and Ludwig’s at the hotel, while maintaining the European classics at Swiss Chalet.

Josh Marshall's love of food and cooking began when he was a teenager, when he made dinner as his dad worked late. (Jeffrey Hulse

Special to the Daily)

1. How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

My wife and I moved to the valley in July, so we have been here for almost six months. We have always talked about settling our family down in Colorado, so when this opportunity with Sonnenalp presented itself, it seemed like the perfect move.

2. Where did your passion for cooking come from?

My passion for cooking came from my family. In my teens, my dad would have me make dinner on the days he worked late and my mom would take me to travel all around the country. I think it was a combination of wanting to travel and cook that led me to pursue cooking as a career.

3. What do you enjoy about being a chef in the Vail Valley?

I enjoy the small-town atmosphere and how easy it is to connect with the other chefs in the valley as well as the local and regional ingredients.

4. What’s one thing you are proud of that people might not know?

Being a husband and being a father to my two daughters.

5. Skier or snowboarder (or neither)? How often do you get out and where do you go? Also, what are your favorite summer activities?

I snowboard but I have only been out four times in the last eight years. My favorite activity during the summer is to fish and forage for wild fruits and vegetables.

6. What do you like to eat?

It would have to be Cantonese cuisine, then Thai or Vietnamese.

7. How does Vail Valley dining compare to other places you’ve worked?

I’ve worked in Denver and Jackson Hole before, and I enjoy the mountain resort dining scene, however I do miss the variety of international cuisine from my previous jobs.

8. Who has helped you along the way/what inspires you?

My wife has been a great support in my career. She is a chef as well, so she has been able to help me along the way. Another important mentor in my career is chef Simon Purvis from the Four Seasons Denver, I worked with him for eight years, and he has inspired me to travel and learn.

9. Any funny stories over the years?

Anyone who has spent any amount of time working in a kitchen knows that there are too many stories to count. Plus most of them probably aren’t PG enough to share in public, sorry.

10. What would you be doing if you weren’t a chef?

I’d be a history teacher.

11. What can diners expect from a meal at your restaurant?

Diners should expect to see lighter and healthier additions to the menus and also my international experience and influence, but not to worry, we have kept all of the Sonnenalp classics.

For more information about the Sonnenalp Hotel, visit sonnenalp.com.