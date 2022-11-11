Meet Your Chef: Tiffany Crews at the Sebastian-Vail

Tiffany Crews is the new pastry chef at The Sebastian-Vail.

The Sebastian Vail/courtesy photo

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: Tiffany Crews, I am the pastry chef at The Sebastian–Vail, a Timbers Resort in Vail Village.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I have lived in the Vail Valley for three months now. I moved from Dallas, Texas for the position at The Sebastian–Vail. I absolutely love living in the Vail Valley, it is so different from Texas.

The Sebastian Vail/courtesy photo

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I have always loved baking and knew I wanted to be a pastry chef at 18. This is probably older than some who know what they want to do as a child, but I had many loves. It took me awhile to decide.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: I know this will be different than most people’s answers about famous chefs they love and learn from; however, I have taken inspiration from family, friends and my personal tastes. I challenge myself with tasks given to me and take inspiration from things out of books I read. I see if I can create the recipe and make it better.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: My favorite spice, especially in pastries, is vanilla. It is wonderfully complex and subtle. Depending on what region it comes from the flavor and fragrances can change so much. I love making my own vanilla extract and making so many different varieties.

The Sebastian Vail/courtesy photo

Q: Favorite protein?

A: My favorite protein in cooking is beef. I am a steak girl for sure. In pastries I usually steer clear of protein unless it’s a ham and cheese croissant (my husband’s favorite).

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: My favorite fruit…it is a tie between bananas and blueberries. They both work well in pastries and are delicious. I am also a big fan of carrots.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Carbs – I love anything potato.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: My comfort food has always been sweets. It goes back to spending a lot of time with my grandmother. She always makes the best sweets. My favorite comfort food is an old fashion blackberry peach cobbler like my grandmother would make.

The Sebastian Vail/courtesy photo

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I have a love for all things pastry. I really enjoy working with classics and giving them a new twist. I love experimenting with new ideas and continuing to challenge myself. I am currently in the running for the Greatest Baker Competition. Looking forward to see how far I can go.