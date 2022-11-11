Meet Your Chef: Tiffany Crews at the Sebastian-Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: Tiffany Crews, I am the pastry chef at The Sebastian–Vail, a Timbers Resort in Vail Village.
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: I have lived in the Vail Valley for three months now. I moved from Dallas, Texas for the position at The Sebastian–Vail. I absolutely love living in the Vail Valley, it is so different from Texas.
Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?
A: I have always loved baking and knew I wanted to be a pastry chef at 18. This is probably older than some who know what they want to do as a child, but I had many loves. It took me awhile to decide.
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: I know this will be different than most people’s answers about famous chefs they love and learn from; however, I have taken inspiration from family, friends and my personal tastes. I challenge myself with tasks given to me and take inspiration from things out of books I read. I see if I can create the recipe and make it better.
Q: What’s your favorite spice?
A: My favorite spice, especially in pastries, is vanilla. It is wonderfully complex and subtle. Depending on what region it comes from the flavor and fragrances can change so much. I love making my own vanilla extract and making so many different varieties.
Q: Favorite protein?
A: My favorite protein in cooking is beef. I am a steak girl for sure. In pastries I usually steer clear of protein unless it’s a ham and cheese croissant (my husband’s favorite).
Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?
A: My favorite fruit…it is a tie between bananas and blueberries. They both work well in pastries and are delicious. I am also a big fan of carrots.
Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?
A: Carbs – I love anything potato.
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: My comfort food has always been sweets. It goes back to spending a lot of time with my grandmother. She always makes the best sweets. My favorite comfort food is an old fashion blackberry peach cobbler like my grandmother would make.
Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?
A: I have a love for all things pastry. I really enjoy working with classics and giving them a new twist. I love experimenting with new ideas and continuing to challenge myself. I am currently in the running for the Greatest Baker Competition. Looking forward to see how far I can go.