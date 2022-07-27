Meet Your Musician: Babaux and the Peacemakers

Cristian Basso has been playing in the Vail Valley for 25 years.

Babaux and the Peacemakers/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: After 25 years of performing as Cristian Basso, while writing and playing with various bands, my current stage name is Babaux. When performing with the full band, our name is Babaux and the Peacemakers.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: Babaux and the Peacemakers is a roots-rock project music. The project was inspired by my childhood exposure to Piedmont blues artists like John Jackson. My mother was a music promoter and would book concerts in Virginia, where I grew up. As a result I was exposed to this unique style of blues music and I’ve recently been revisiting this musical style while learning to play the dobro slide guitar. I thought by having the dobro up front in the instrumentation would give the music a unique sound.

Eric Martinez plays electric and acoustic guitar for Babaux and the Peacemakers. The new Babaux and the Peacemakers release “Lucky 13” is now available for download at Apple iTunes.

Babaux and the Peacemakers/Courtesy photo

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: In this project I’m playing dobro slide guitar and singing. The Peacemakers are Alana Velvis on drums and percussion, Eric Martinez on electric and acoustic guitar as well as Niek Velvis on electric bass. We have some extended musical family members who also will be performing live with us including James Dumm on guitar as well as Justin Ernest on guitar.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I have been performing in the valley for over 25 years. Originally, I performed with Little Hercules, then formed a nationally recognized studio project titled Royal Peeps. The bands The Sessh and Renegade Sons followed and now Babaux and the Peacemakers. I’ve had the opportunity to perform with Bo Diddley and G Love and tour with Leo Nocentelli of the Meters as well as Papa Mali, Eric Lindell and Particle.

Alana Velvis plays drums and percussion for Babaux and the Peacemakers. The band has shows on Thursday at Showdown Town in Eagle on Thursday, The Goat in Keystone on Friday and 7 Hermits Brewing CO. in Eagle on Saturday.

Babaux and the Peacemakers/Courtesy photo

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Over the years I’ve performed at just about every music venue that has existed in the region. Nothing really compares to the days of State Bridge and Garton’s in the late ’90s. Those venues were one of a kind in the day and are a couple of my favorites. Currently, we don’t have as many music venues as we once did, but places like Moe’s BBQ, 7 Hermits Brewing, The Amp and Shakedown Bar continue to support original live music.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: I would have to say Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO as well as the New Orleans Jazz Fest in Louisiana. Both venues have such a strong musical spirit and continue to inspire musicians from all over the world.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: Personally, I listen to a lot of funk and rock music. I love the music of New Orleans, the Delta blues and anything that stirs the soul. I really appreciate the imperfections in music, it’s real and it’s honest. Lately I’ve been enjoying Chris Stapleton, the Black Keys and Leo Nocentelli’s lost acoustic record, “Another Side.” I listen to just about anything once to hear if there is something I can learn from it, either by the performance or song writing perspectives.

Niek Velvis plays electric bass for Babaux and the Peacemakers.

Babaux and the Peacemakers/Courtesy photo

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: I prefer to call it a music “community” rather than a scene. The music community is alive and kicking as usual and seems to have a focus on cover bands as opposed to bands writing their own music. That may be a result of the many après entertainers making a living playing for the tourists. I don’t blame them, the money is good.

I have a deeper appreciation for writing my own songs and compositions and working them in a live setting, even if those songs are not familiar to the audience. That’s really what Babaux and the Peacemakers is all about. Let’s celebrate and respect the musicians who have already made a mark and inspired us, but let’s also write our own material and continue to be inspired to do so. This is one of the reasons why I respect the New Orleans music community as much as I do, as they are such a strong force in the music industry.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: Our debut performance of Babaux and the Peacemakers will be at the Showdown Town in Eagle Town Park, Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and it’s free! We are going to be sharing our new recording titled “Lucky 13”. It’s named “Lucky 13” since it’s officially my 13th record release party. It’s a roots-rock record that packs a punch as well as containing musically haunting vibes.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Interested parties can always check the Contra Basso Music Facebook page for more information about our upcoming shows:

In addition to the the Showdown Town Concert, we will be performing at the Goat in Keystone on Friday at 9 p.m. as well as 7 Hermits Brewing Co. in Eagle on Saturday from 7-9 p.m.

The new Babaux and the Peacemakers release “Lucky 13” is now available for download at Apple iTunes .

CDs and USB sticks of the “Lucky 13” release are currently available at all live shows for $20. Alternatively, you can order via Venmo: @Cristian-Basso and we’ll send you a copy via snail mail.



The vinyl release will be in September 2022 and pre order reservations are available for $30 and can be purchased via the Venmo address above.