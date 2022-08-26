Meet Your Musician: Chuck Grossman

Grossman first started playing in the Vail Valley 25 years ago.

Chuck Grossman/Courtesy photo

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: My name is Chuck Grossman.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: I play finger style blues, bluegrass, jazz, rock, country, folk and swing.

Grossman on stage opening for Martin Sexton at an NASP Conference in San Antonio, TX in Oct. of 2013.

Chuck Grossman/Courtesy photo

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: I play guitar, harmonica and vocals.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I first played in the valley over 25 years ago.

Grossman playing the Mendocino County Fair in California.

Chuck Grossman/Courtesy photo

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: I have played The Chophouse, The King’s Club, The Ritz Carlton, La Tour, The Grand Hyatt, The Red Lion, Pepi’s, Frost and many others.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: I love The Chophouse and The King’s Club and all the venues I play. I’ve always dreamed of playing Red Rocks.

Grossman is a rock climber and was good friends with legendary climber, Jeff Lowe. Grossman played a few songs on the soundtrack for the documentary, “Jeff Lowe’s Metanoia.”

Chuck Grossman/Courtesy photo

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: I listen to almost everything.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: The Vail Valley has a very rich live music scene, a large number of very nice venues and a great community of musicians. I feel very grateful to be working steadily in such a beautiful area.

Grossman plays a variety of musical styles like fingerstyle blues, bluegrass, jazz, rock, country, folk and swing.

Chuck Grossman/Courtesy photo

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: I use looping technology to get a very full sound. My shows include eclectic covers and original tunes in a wide variety of genres.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: You can find my upcoming shows in the entertainment section of the Vail Daily.

Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

A: One of my other passions is rock climbing and a few years ago I did a few songs for a soundtrack to the movie “Jeff Lowe’s Metanoia.” It’s a movie about my friend, the legendary Jeff Lowe. You can see the film on YouTube.