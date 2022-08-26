Meet Your Musician: Chuck Grossman
Get to know your Vail Valley musicians
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your stage/band name?
A: My name is Chuck Grossman.
Q: How would you describe your style of music?
A: I play finger style blues, bluegrass, jazz, rock, country, folk and swing.
Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?
A: I play guitar, harmonica and vocals.
Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?
A: I first played in the valley over 25 years ago.
Q: Where in the valley have you performed?
A: I have played The Chophouse, The King’s Club, The Ritz Carlton, La Tour, The Grand Hyatt, The Red Lion, Pepi’s, Frost and many others.
Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?
A: I love The Chophouse and The King’s Club and all the venues I play. I’ve always dreamed of playing Red Rocks.
Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?
A: I listen to almost everything.
Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?
A: The Vail Valley has a very rich live music scene, a large number of very nice venues and a great community of musicians. I feel very grateful to be working steadily in such a beautiful area.
Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?
A: I use looping technology to get a very full sound. My shows include eclectic covers and original tunes in a wide variety of genres.
Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?
A: You can find my upcoming shows in the entertainment section of the Vail Daily.
Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?
A: One of my other passions is rock climbing and a few years ago I did a few songs for a soundtrack to the movie “Jeff Lowe’s Metanoia.” It’s a movie about my friend, the legendary Jeff Lowe. You can see the film on YouTube.
