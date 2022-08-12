Meet Your Musician: Dan Renner

Primal J and the Neanderthals will host Primal Fest in Minturn on Aug. 27

Dan Renner/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: My name is Dan and when I play music I go by DFR.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: I’m part of many bands: Primal J and the Neanderthals, which is a rock band that plays great original songs and covers by Sublime, Pepper, Neil Young, Tom Petty and Niko Moon. I’m also in Pinheads, a punk cover band, I’m in Kobra Thighs, an original in-your-face punk band. I also play in Scary Monsters, a David Bowie tribute band and then I am in Sick & Twisted, a rock/metal band.

Dan Renner/Courtesy photo

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: I play bass in Primal J and the Neanderthals, Pinheads, Kobra Thighs, Scary Monsters and I play guitar in Sick & Twisted.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I’ve been performing in the valley and throughout Colorado for 20 years.

Dan Renner/Courtesy photo

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: We play about 30 different venues around Colorado on a regular rotation.

Q: Do you have any upcoming shows?

A: We have DFR’s Punk & Metal Matinee at the Stoneyard Distillery in Dotsero on Aug. 21, music starts at noon. We also have Primal Fest on Aug. 27 at Little Beach Park in Minturn, music starts at 2 p.m.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: I also book any band that wants to gig and I help new bands get estimated and help known bands keep the ball rolling. I’ve been putting on Primal Fest, which is a party with numerous local bands and the occasional national act for five years now. I’ll play anywhere with anyone. People have called me the hardest working musician in the valley.