Meet Your Musician: Emma Cerovich and Max Clark

Emma Cerovich and Max Clark play at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa during the holidays. The duo grew up in the Vail Valley and have played together since high school.

What is your stage/band(s) name?

Emma Cerovich and Max Clark

How would you describe your style of music?

We are an acoustic duo. You will usually find us around town with Emma singing and Max playing guitar. We love playing oldies and modern music with a twist … your ears might perk up at a familiar tune that we have swung the tempo or changed up a melodic line!

What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

Max-Acoustic Guitar, Emma-Vocals and Piano

How long have you been performing in the valley?

We have been playing together for close to a decade. We met at Vail Christian High School while playing in a music class band, where we also began writing original music together. Max went on to earn degrees in Music Technology and Marketing, while Emma studied Ethnomusicology and Voice Performance. We have continued to make music together between school semesters during college and now have since graduated and both live here full time. Max now runs Maxed Out Studios (MaxedOutstudios.com ), a recording and audio production facility located in Gypsum. Emma will be pursuing her master’s degree in Voice Performance this fall in Missouri. You might see her singing acoustic covers here in the valley, but she is also an aspiring opera soprano (something you probably won’t hear in the Lookout Lobby bar at the Westin!).

Where in the valley have you performed?

We have had the opportunity to play at the Ford Amphitheater, The Westin Riverfront, Sunrise Minturn, Beaver Creek Club, The Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch and around Vail Village. These days we are spending most of our time in Max’s studio in Gypsum songwriting and recording original music.

What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

Dream venue … Red Rocks! It is such a beautiful corner for music and has an amazing acoustic live sound.

What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

Max loves country, rock, indie singer-songwriter type of music and Emma listens to a lot of jazz, classical, and indie singer-songwriter tunes, too. When we collaborate, it is really fun to draw from each other’s influences and create a whole new sound.

How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

We love the crowd and the energy in Vail! No matter where you play, people always have great energy and get into it!

What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A mix of oldies, modern music, and originals. We love putting our own twist on songs people know!

Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Follow our instagram accounts to stay posted on upcoming shows and events! @maxclark.music and @Emmacerovichmusic . Emma also has music out on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms!

Anything else you’d like to share?

We are both passionate songwriters and have learned a lot about the music industry through collaborating with each other and other artists in songwriting circles. We are both in the works of producing and publishing our own original music, so follow our channels to see when we are dropping new music!