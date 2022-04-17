Meet Your Musician: Helmut Fricker

Helmut Fricker has been a fixture on the Vail Valley music scene since he came to Vail in 1972.

Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Helmut Fricker.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: Bavarian/Alpine/Oktoberfest and more.

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Accordion and Alpine horn. My father bought the accordion and I taught myself how to play because I couldn’t afford lessons.

A chalk drawing of Helmut Fricker was created on the cobblestones in Beaver Creek Village during the 2019 Beaver Creek Oktoberfest celebration.

Tricia Swenson/Courtesy photo

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I have been playing in Vail since 1972.

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Everywhere! Clubs, restaurants, private homes, all the Oktoberfest festivals locally and I travel a lot to play at Oktoberfest celebrations elsewhere.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: To continue playing at all the Oktoberfest celebrations.

Helmut Fricker leads the crowd at an Oktoberfest celebration in Beaver Creek.

Daily file photo

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: All kinds. I love a variety of music.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: There is no comparison. I love playing throughout the valley.

Helmut Fricker even has his own Bobble Head figure.

Tricia Swenson/Courtesy photo

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: To be well entertained with lots of fun, laughter and audience participation and as always, a few jokes!

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: My website: HelmutFricker.com .