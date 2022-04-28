Meet Your Musician: Kathy Morrow
Get to know your local Vail Valley entertainers
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your stage/band(s) name?
A: Kathy Morrow solo pianist/singer, The Fabulous Femmes (with Beth Swearingen and Charis Patterson) and Three For All (with Brent Gordon and Larry Dutmer)
Q: How would you describe your style of music?
A: Very eclectic…everything from Duke Ellington to Adele. I love great jazz and R&B!
Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?
A: We play keyboard, ukulele, alto sax, drums and bass.
Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?
A: I have been performing in the valley for 29 years.
Q: Where in the valley have you performed?
A: Maya at the Westin, Splendido at the Chateau, The King’s Club at the Sonnenalp, Ritz Carlton Club, Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch, Timbers Bachelor Gulch, Club Chelsea, Mickey’s at the Lodge.
Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?
A: The Vilar … beautiful acoustics!
Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?
A: I listen to a little of everything and try to keep my finger on the pulse of what’s “hot.”
Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?
A: Vail is a fun place to entertain listeners. Most of our audiences are on vacation so they want to have a party and be entertained.
Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?
A: I try to take my audience where they want to go based on their preferences. Upbeat and energetic is a “given.”
Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?
A: My website: KatsJazzMusic.com
Q: Anything else you’d like to share?
A: I also teach music. That business is called Kat’s Imaginative Music Lessons. I teach piano, beginning guitar/ukulele and voice lessons. All ages are welcome. Go to KatsMusicLessons.com for more information.