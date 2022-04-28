Meet Your Musician: Kathy Morrow

Kathy Morrow has been a staple on the Vail Valley music scene for almost 30 years.

Kathy Morrow/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band(s) name?

A: Kathy Morrow solo pianist/singer, The Fabulous Femmes (with Beth Swearingen and Charis Patterson) and Three For All (with Brent Gordon and Larry Dutmer)

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: Very eclectic…everything from Duke Ellington to Adele. I love great jazz and R&B!

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: We play keyboard, ukulele, alto sax, drums and bass.

Morrow is part of the Fabulous Femmes with Charis Patterson, left, and Beth Swearingen, center. The Fabulous Femmes often times wear different costume to fit the era of the songs they are performing.

Fabulous Femmes/Courtesy photo

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I have been performing in the valley for 29 years.

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Maya at the Westin, Splendido at the Chateau, The King’s Club at the Sonnenalp, Ritz Carlton Club, Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch, Timbers Bachelor Gulch, Club Chelsea, Mickey’s at the Lodge.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: The Vilar … beautiful acoustics!

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: I listen to a little of everything and try to keep my finger on the pulse of what’s “hot.”

In addition to performing, Morrow also teaches piano, beginning guitar/ukulele and voice lessons.

Kathy Morrow/Courtesy photo

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: Vail is a fun place to entertain listeners. Most of our audiences are on vacation so they want to have a party and be entertained.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: I try to take my audience where they want to go based on their preferences. Upbeat and energetic is a “given.”

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: My website: KatsJazzMusic.com

Q: Anything else you’d like to share?

A: I also teach music. That business is called Kat’s Imaginative Music Lessons. I teach piano, beginning guitar/ukulele and voice lessons. All ages are welcome. Go to KatsMusicLessons.com for more information.