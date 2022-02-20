Meet Your Musician: Kevin Danzig

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Musician Kevin Danzig has played in 49 of the 50 states but calls Vail Home. Danzig has played in the Vail Valley since 2008.

Kevin Danzig/Courtesy photo

1. What is your stage/band name?

Kevin Danzig

The Buzz Drivers (me, Michael Hunt and Steve Dronzek)

Gandy Dancers (me and Casey Boyd)

2. How would you describe your style of music?

My music is an eclectic mix or original gems and timeless classics (acoustic rock/modern folk).

3. What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

I sing and play acoustic guitar, ukulele, harmonica, and bass drum pedal when solo. With my band Buzz Drivers, I also play electric guitar and sing lead vocals.

4. How long have you been performing in the valley?

I started performing in the valley 13 seasons ago during the 2008-09 season.

5. Where in the valley have you performed?

Where haven’t I? LOL! Mostly at the Sonnenalp Hotel (King’s Club Lounge) and The Arrabelle (Tavern on the Square). With my band we have played several benefit shows for the Hospice of Vail Valley, and for Habitat For Humanity. My favorite venues I’ve played in are The Amp (Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater) and the Main Stage in Nottingham Park and the stage for Sunset Live in Avon.

I also perform Sundays in various churches of different denominations.

6. What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

I’d love to play the Villar Center and of course the ultimate venue would be Red Rocks!

7. What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

I like pretty much anything that’s done well. I grew up learning the Beatles’ songs (I didn’t discover them until 1971) and later was influenced by singer/songwriters like Paul Simon, Cat Stevens, Billy Joel, and Joni Mitchell. Steely Dan, the Police, Pink Floyd, and the Doobie Brothers are my favorite bands. I guess I’ll always be a child of the ‘70s

8. How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

I’ve met and performed with some very gifted performers here. If I could change anything I would encourage more original music in the valley. I have recorded 10 albums of original music and my 11th is due this summer entitled “You Don’t Play You Don’t Win.”

I love interpreting other artist’s material as well, but it’s a shame most people that frequent the valley would rather hear “covers.” When I tour other cities and states (I’ll be performing in my 50th state this June: Alaska) the audience is much more willing to hear your originals and are accepting of your compositions.

9. What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

I never play the same set list twice. When I play “solo” I have the freedom to pull from 100s of songs that I keep in my head. I don’t use iPads or “cheat sheets.” I think it’s unprofessional. Performers should know their material or not do it. Maybe I’m old fashioned but that’s my opinion.

10. Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

My website is the best place: KevinDanzig.com and the Vail Daily Events Calendar, of course.

***Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

I feel very blessed to be able to work, play, and thrive in such a beautiful place. My heartfelt thanks go out to my fans and supporters in this magnificent state! Thank you for supporting live music in the valley.