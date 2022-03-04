Meet Your Musician: Matt Garth

Matt Garth is a true local performer who grew up in the Vail Valley.

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Matt Garth Music

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: Acoustic folk, rock, pop, blues, reggae, country

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Guitar, vocals and harmonica

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I’m a true local and have been performing in the Vail Valley full time for the past seven years

Matt Garth enjoys a broad spectrum of music from Motown to 90s alternative, to modern day pop, to 60s folk.

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: The Westin Riverfront Resort, The Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch, The Ritz Carlton Club Vail, The Red Lion Vail, The Drunken Goat Edwards, The Park Hyatt, The Sonnenalp Hotel Vail, The Grand Hyatt Vail.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: I already play at my dream venues but would love to play anywhere I’m invited! Either within the hotel scene, or some of the classic bars in Vail.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: I love all kinds of music as my influences range from a wide variety. I enjoy a broad spectrum of Motown to 90s alternative, to modern day pop, to 60s folk. Just depends on the mood I’m in.

Matt Garth plays at a variety of venues throughout the valley. Check out his Facebook page to see where he’s playing next.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: It is not only my home, but it is where I make a living playing and performing for guests and tourists year-round. I meet people from all over the world. I’m not solely in the music/entertainment business, I am in the business of making memories and bringing joy to people’s lives through the music I play.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: They can expect something that’s lively and entertaining, superb musicianship, soothing vocals and tremendous fun. Sing-a-longs are also encouraged!

Matt Garth says sing-a-longs are encouraged at his shows.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Find me at @mattgarthmusic in Instagram or in the Events Calendar in the Vail Daily and VailDaily.com or email me at mattgarthmusic@gmail.com .