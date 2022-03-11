Meet Your Musician: Mauricio Cadavid of The Evolution Live

The Evolution Live have been sharing their sounds and love of performing live music throughout the Vail Valley.

Mauricio Cadavid/Courtesy photo

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: The Evolution Live: Mauricio Cadavid (founder), Dina Cadavid, Dave Donahue, Ben Freese, Connor Williams, Camille Sawtelle, Dr. Josh Heimerdinger, Jake Lidard and Will Whiting.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: It’s a mix of Caribbean vibes, like reggae and calypso, plus a variety of up-beat songs. We have original music that ranges from funky, Latin, to some New Orleans grooves.

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: The members of the Evolution play the following instruments:

Dina: Vocals, ukulele, guitar and percussion

Dave: Bass, Vocals and key-tar

Ben: Drums and production

Connor: Trumpet, percussion and keys

Camille: Vocals

Josh: Sax

Will: Guitar and vocals

Mauricio: Vocals and guitar

The Evolution Live plays anything from jazz, soul, R&B, dance music, roots music and bluegrass.

Mauricio Cadavid/Courtesy graphic

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: 9 years with Dina, as well as The Altitones, and 5 years as The Evolution

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Pretty much everywhere possible

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: Red Rocks, naturally! Realistically, the Ford Amphitheater

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: Jazz, soul, R&B, dance music, roots music, bluegrass, jam bands. You name it!

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: I’m from Miami and it’s night and day compared to the Vail Valley!

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: We provide joy for the people! It’s a party and a good time.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: TheEvolutionLive.com and FB/IG: @the.evolution.live