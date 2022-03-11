Meet Your Musician: Mauricio Cadavid of The Evolution Live
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your stage/band name?
A: The Evolution Live: Mauricio Cadavid (founder), Dina Cadavid, Dave Donahue, Ben Freese, Connor Williams, Camille Sawtelle, Dr. Josh Heimerdinger, Jake Lidard and Will Whiting.
Q: How would you describe your style of music?
A: It’s a mix of Caribbean vibes, like reggae and calypso, plus a variety of up-beat songs. We have original music that ranges from funky, Latin, to some New Orleans grooves.
Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?
A: The members of the Evolution play the following instruments:
- Dina: Vocals, ukulele, guitar and percussion
- Dave: Bass, Vocals and key-tar
- Ben: Drums and production
- Connor: Trumpet, percussion and keys
- Camille: Vocals
- Josh: Sax
- Will: Guitar and vocals
- Mauricio: Vocals and guitar
Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?
A: 9 years with Dina, as well as The Altitones, and 5 years as The Evolution
Q: Where in the valley have you performed?
A: Pretty much everywhere possible
Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?
A: Red Rocks, naturally! Realistically, the Ford Amphitheater
Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?
A: Jazz, soul, R&B, dance music, roots music, bluegrass, jam bands. You name it!
Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?
A: I’m from Miami and it’s night and day compared to the Vail Valley!
Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?
A: We provide joy for the people! It’s a party and a good time.
Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?
A: TheEvolutionLive.com and FB/IG: @the.evolution.live