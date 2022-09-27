Meet Your Musician: Nick Steingart

Nick Steingart has been playing in the Vail Valley for the past 20 years.

Scott Seifert/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: As a solo act, Nick Steingart, and I play in other bands called Skin The Rabbit and Nick and Nat.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: It spans from Americana, bluegrass, rock and folk.

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Guitar, mandolin, fiddle and harmonica.

In addition to performing as a solo act, Steingart also performs with other bands throughout the area.

Daily file photo

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I’ve been playing in the Vail Valley for 20 years.

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: I’ve performed at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, The Sundance Saloon, Red Lion, Pepi’s, Samana, Shakedown Bar, The Ritz in Bachelor Gulch, Ein Prosit, Apres Cafe, Grand Hyatt, Frost, The Remedy Bar, Cucina.

Expect to find a mix of tunes at a Steingart show, and feel free to request a tune, too.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: The Lake Dillon Amphitheater.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: Jazz, blues, outlaw country, oldies, reggae, bluegrass, R&B, rock and roll.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: It’s great here. There are a ton of venues and a musical community that looks out for each other.

Nick Steingart’s music spans from Americana, bluegrass, rock and folk.

Nick Steingart/Courtesy photo

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: Lots of songs from different genres. I try to include everyone in the audience by taking requests

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: My website is the best source: NickSteingart.com .