Meet Your Musician: Rewind

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Josh Lautenberg, Jeffrey Apps, Alan Chavis, Steve Stavisky, Joel Dekanich and Mark Roebke comprise the band Rewind and have been playing throughout the valley for the past nine years.

Rewind/Courtesy photo

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Rewind

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: ‘80s/’90s rock covers (Journey, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses etc.)

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

Josh Lautenberg – drums

Jeffrey Apps – lead vocals

Alan Chavis – guitar

Mark Roebke – guitar

Joel Dekanich – Bass

Steve Stavisky – keyboards

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: Seven years

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Throughout the entire valley, from Vail through Gypsum and in between. Ford Amp, Donovan Pavilion, Shakedown Bar, Mid-Vail, Lodge at Vail, Garfinkels, Beaver Creek Village, Hyatt at BC, Route 6 Cafe, Nottingham Park Stage, on Beaver Creek Mountain, Allie’s Cabin in Beaver Creek, Finnegan’s Wake, E-Town, Eagle-Vail Pavilion, Singletree Pavilion, Eagle Flight Days, Gypsum Halloween, Lionshead Oktoberfest, Gunnison, CO. Vail July 4th Parade, Riverwalk Theater, Riverwalk Amp, Minturn Amp, Vail Mountain School Gala, Pink Vail.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: Red Rocks! In the valley: Ford Amp.

Rewind typically plays ‘80s and ’90s rock covers and sometimes dresses the part.

Rewind/Courtesy photo

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: Grunge, progressive rock and classic rock.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: The Vail Valley music scene is incredibly active and dynamic, with hundreds of highly talented musicians living in the valley and plenty of great venues where we can all perform on a variety of different levels.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: Non-stop dancing and singing along. We play the music everybody knows and loves, no matter what age.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Our Facebook page: RewindColorado .

Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

A: We love playing music and the crowd can feel that, which is why we are such a fun band.