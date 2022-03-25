 Meet Your Musician: The Laughing Bones | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Meet Your Musician: The Laughing Bones

Get to know your local Vail Valley entertainers

Entertainment Entertainment |

Tricia Swenson
  

The Laughing Bones have played venues all over the Vail Valley, but love playing Sundays at the Broken Arrow at the base of Arrowhead. They will play this Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Dave Perron/Courtesy Photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Dave Perron/The Laughing Bones

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: Alternative country, roots and Americana

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Our members play guitar, mandolins, pedal steel, banjo, piano, drums

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: 22-plus years

In addition to playing with The Laughing Bones, Dave Perron plays solo gigs at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, The Drunken Goat and Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch.
Dave Perron/Courtesy photo

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Everywhere!

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: We love the closing day party at the Broken Arrow!

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: We are pretty diverse. I listen to a bit of everything, I love old classic country, Grateful Dead, Wilco, Rolling Stones, but willing to listen to anything.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: I think we have a great community of musicians and we all complement one another.

The Laughing Bones members Patrick Padgett (left) on the banjo and Bob Masters on guitar.
Mark Ridenour/Courtesy photo

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: I am told I am a great vocalist. I am kind of a lower range singer (Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash), and our musicianship is as good as it gets in the valley.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: On Facebook: The Laughing Bones, Dave Perron Music. I play Tuesdays at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Wednesdays at The Drunken Goat, Thursdays at Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch and all over the place on weekends.

Support Local Journalism