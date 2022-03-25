Meet Your Musician: The Laughing Bones
Get to know your local Vail Valley entertainers
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your stage/band name?
A: Dave Perron/The Laughing Bones
Q: How would you describe your style of music?
A: Alternative country, roots and Americana
Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?
A: Our members play guitar, mandolins, pedal steel, banjo, piano, drums
Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?
A: 22-plus years
Q: Where in the valley have you performed?
A: Everywhere!
Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?
A: We love the closing day party at the Broken Arrow!
Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?
A: We are pretty diverse. I listen to a bit of everything, I love old classic country, Grateful Dead, Wilco, Rolling Stones, but willing to listen to anything.
Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?
A: I think we have a great community of musicians and we all complement one another.
Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?
A: I am told I am a great vocalist. I am kind of a lower range singer (Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash), and our musicianship is as good as it gets in the valley.
Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?
A: On Facebook: The Laughing Bones, Dave Perron Music. I play Tuesdays at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Wednesdays at The Drunken Goat, Thursdays at Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch and all over the place on weekends.