Meet Your Musician: The Runaway Grooms

The Runaway Grooms classify their music as “Americana + Jam = Jamericana.”

The Runaway Grooms/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: The Runaway Grooms

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: Americana + Jam = Jamericana

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Zach Gilliam – Bass/Vocals

Adam Tobin – Guitar/Vocals

Cody Scott – Keyboards/Organ

Justin Bissett – Drums

Zac Cialek – Lap Steel/Guitar/Vocals

The Runaway Grooms have been playing in the Vail Valley for over five years.

The Runaway Grooms/Courtesy photo

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: We’ve played in the valley for over five years.

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Shakedown Bar, Vilar PAC, Avon Performance Pavilion, Little Beach Amphitheater, Bonfire Brewing, VBC and many more.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: Red Rocks Amphitheater

In addition to playing in the Vail Valley, The Runaway Grooms enjoy playing at venues across the United States.

The Runaway Grooms/Courtesy photo

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: We listen to all types of music from bluegrass to jazz to hip hop and everything in between. We like to say “good music is good music,” and are open to all genres.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: The music scene in the valley is unique, beautiful, and full of so many talented musicians. There is a real sense of community and support among both the musicians and listeners. We are lucky to call this place home.

The Runaway Grooms will be a part of the Go Pro Mountain Games and the Block Party musical line ups.

The Runaway Grooms/Courtesy photo

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: We believe that we are bringing a refreshing take on contemporary jam band music. With pocket grooves, syncopated rhythms and expansive tones, we aim to capture elements of funk and psychedelic rock while simultaneously celebrating traditional songwriting roots of Americana music. Dueling guitar solos, three-part harmonies, and a screaming lap steel guitar, combine to create a unique soundscape that takes listeners through an experiential musical journey.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Find all upcoming tour dates and local shows at TheRunawayGrooms.com .

We will be playing a handful of local shows including Joe Russo’s Almost Dead After Party at Shakedown Bar with our tour buddies from the southeast, Vintage Pistol, on June 2; Block Party Eagle on the Second Street Stage at 2 p.m. on Saturday; and two sets at the GoPro Mountain Games June 9 starting at 2:30 p.m. on the Checkpoint Charlie Stage.