Meet Your Musician: The Turntable Review

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a new series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

The Turntable Review plays during the 2021 GoPro Mountain Games in June.

Zach Mahone/Courtesy photo

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: The Turntable Revue

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: Rock and roll with some folk, hard rock and bluegrass influences

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Terry Armistead – guitar and Vocals

Joe Bianchi – guitar, vocals, bass and mandolin

Jeff Armistead – keyboard, vocals

Bob Masters – bass, guitar and vocals

Mark Levy – drums

The Turntable Review has been playing venues all across the Vail Valley since 2002.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: Since 2002

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Just about everywhere but notably The Westin, Vilar Performing Arts Center, The Ritz, The 10th, Four Seasons, Sonnenalp Hotle Vail, 4 Eagle Ranch. Some memorable ones, Bair Ranch, Tigiwon Community House, Shrine Pass, Garton’s and 8150 and some notable campfires.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: The Vilar is an amazing place to play. Red Rocks would be amazing, our drummer, Mark Levy, has played that stage with his other band Circles Around the Sun. My dream venue would be to perform with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: We listen to a lot of local music. Our friends here in Colorado put out some amazing work and inspire us! There isn’t a genre we don’t appreciate.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: Vermont has an amazing live music scene so we are glad we got to experience that. Vail is very generous to musicians. The venues and the fans are very supportive. The amount of talent in this valley alone is stunning and we have an incredible, wider net of musicians from the front range.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: The duo is listening candy. The harmonies between Joe and Terry are those that can only be between siblings. The full band is a dance fest. Still melodic yet high energy.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: TheTurntableRevue.com

Q: Anything else you’d like to share?

A: Families that play together stay together. There is nothing like sharing a love of music on the stage. We are a family band. We pinch ourselves daily that we get to do this.