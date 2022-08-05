Meet Your Musician: Tim and Taylor

Tim and Taylor have been splitting their time between Nashville and Vail since 2016.

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Our group’s name is Tim and Taylor.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: We primarily play country music.

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Tim plays acoustic and electric guitar, harmonica and banjo. Taylor plays fiddle, guitar, piano and mandolin.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: We have been coming out seasonally since the summer of 2016.

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: 10th Mountain Whiskey, The Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch, Four Seasons Resort Vail, Sebastian, Sonnenalp Hotel, The Tavern, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Top of Vail Mountain Wedding Deck, Ford Park (Spring Back to Vail concert) and any wedding venue in the valley, we’ve played it!

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: Dream venue in the Vail Valley would be Ford Amphitheater, out of the valley would be the Grand Ole Opry, Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) and Red Rocks Amphitheater.

will be releasing a new single and music video in the next few weeks.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: We listen to a wide variety of music that influences what we do, bluegrass, classic rock, even some singer/songwriter stuff. Even heavy metal or alternative when we are working out.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: It doesn’t, that’s why we are here. It’s very special in its own way, we feel like our original music is appreciated here more than anywhere else we have played in the country.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: We have a very lively upbeat show, we love to showcase our instruments and incorporate some of our favorite classic covers along with our original music.

Tim and Taylor formerly went by the name Austin’s Rose.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: All of our show dates are posted on TimAndTaylor.com .

Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

A: We were going by the name Austin’s Rose for the past seven years, but we are so excited to be rebranding as Tim and Taylor. Everyone always called us that and it has a ring to it. It’s also our first names so it feels very true to us. We will be releasing a new single and music video in the next 4-6 weeks that we are really excited about so if you follow along on our social media you will be kept up to date on all details of the release! We hope to see everyone at a show in the Vail Valley soon!