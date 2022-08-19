Meet Your Musician: Your Robot Overlords

Your Robot Overlords from left to right: David Pleshaw (vocals), Bob Aubrey (guitar), Kyle Pelletier (bass), Robert Harrell (drums), Audrey Ste-Marie (guitar).

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Our band’s name is Your Robot Overlords.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: Our number one goal is to put on live music events that people want to show up and dance to. Our musical style has reached into a wide realm that goes from new wave and punk to classic slow dance rock’n roll and calypso.

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Audrey Ste-Marie plays Guitar A and the flute, while Bob Aubrey gets weird on Guitar B. Robert “Robo” Harrell likes to get real loud and beat the living snot out of our drums, while Kyle Pelletier simultaneously brings some outlandishly smooth bass lines into the mix. The lead mouth sounds of David Pleshaw really bring the whole group together.

Even though the band members have lived in the valley a while, the band just started performing together last summer.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: Our first show was last summer.

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Route 6 in Eagle-Vail every few months and some private parties. Ollie, we love ya!!! Tip your bartenders!

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: We’d love to play any major town event. Play a big stage, open up for a major touring act, but that has yet to happen. We’d appreciate any venue in Vail proper that would give us a gig.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: Dave hasn’t listened to music since the ’90s. Kyle loves ukelele death metal. Robo listens to everything except ukulele death metal. Bob listens to Audrey, and Audrey is our top listener on Soundcloud.

Your Robot Overlords have a concert at Route 6 Cafe in Eagle-Vail on Tuesday.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: The only place we’ve played outside the valley was in Keystone. We think we picked up some more fans of our music though.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: A really good time. Seriously. That’s our entire mantra. Slow dancing, crowd surfing, slam dancing, costumes, laughter… we really get after it. Do you want to have a really good time?

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Our next show is a Galaxy Party Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Route 6 in Eagle-Vail. We’re going to play a few songs people haven’t heard yet. We can’t disclose our next show just yet, but keep a look out for a strange new flyer that might pop up at one of your favorite local establishments. Follow us on Instagram and like us on Facebook to be informed of our upcoming events.

Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

A: We’re the first snow skate band you’ve never heard of, and we made a music video called “Made in America” for the 4th of July. Check it out on YouTube by searching “Made In America Music Video” by Your Robot Overlords.