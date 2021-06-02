Michael Franti kicks off summer concert season Friday

Michael Franti & Spearhead perform this Friday at the Gerald R. Ford Ampitheater.

Photo courtesy Michael Finn

For 33 years straight, Michael Franti spread his high-energy, positive music globally, but last year his Soulrocker community could only tune into livestreams to soak in his soulful vibes. But Friday, Michael Franti & Spearhead’s inspiring music returns for a limited capacity show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Franti dubs the tour the “Good Day for a Good Day Weekend,” and it promises to stir your soul with classic hits like “Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You,” as well as new tunes.

Staying human as a musician

Named a “groundbreaking musician” by “Entrepreneur,” Franti is a humanitarian and activist who is devoted to wellness, philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism.

He has earned three Billboard No. 1’s, in addition to six Top 30 Hot AC singles, nine Top 25 AAA singles and three Billboard Top 5 rock albums.

In January 2019, Franti released his self-directed documentary film, “Stay Human,” which won an array of awards at film festivals worldwide. That led to his album “Stay Human Vol. II,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Americana and independent album charts. His related weekly podcast, “Stay Human,” features creative people from all walks of life.

Throughout the decades, the band has always encouraged community, both on and off stage. Its wish-granting nonprofit, Do It for the Love, helps people with life-threatening illnesses, kids with severe challenges and veterans share in the collective energy of concerts worldwide. Franti also owns SOULSHINE Bali, a 32-room yoga retreat hotel in Bali, where he and his family have lived since February 2020.

Last summer, Franti reached more than 50,000 fans worldwide with seven uniquely themed virtual livestreams, which featured dual-screens that allowed fans to join a backstage Zoom party room and directly interact with each other.

Deemed a “groundbreaking musician” by Entrepreneur, Franti launched a virtual event revolution in June 2020 with his Stay At Home Concert World Tour.

Photo courtesy Michael Finn

The latest

The band launched its 11th studio album, “Work Hard & Be Nice,” on June 19, 2020. The lead single, “I Got You,” landed on NPR’s Most Popular Songs of 2020 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. As NPR stated: “Michael Franti’s infectious groove is unmistakable. From the opening chords to the percolating rhythm, it’s easy to get caught up in the positivity he exudes.”

The 17-song album is one of the band’s most diverse records to date. The title track’s video showcases a variety of people from various backgrounds, trades and arts as Franti sings: “Don’t complicate it, keep it simple: work hard and be nice to people.” In it, he reminded us that some of our favorite things would return: art, dancing, gatherings, hugs, culture, and, of course, live music. And, the band is bringing it all back with a ton of energy.

“I can’t wait to see each of you in person again and share community as we return to touring with safety protocols in place and good vibes in our hearts,” Franti said. “One of the most important things I’ve learned this past year amongst all the uncertainty is the importance of having good days. And today is a very good day for a good day.”