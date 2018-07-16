Minturn Anglers brings Fly Fishing Film Tour to Blue Starlite Drive-In

The greenback cutthroat trout has been Colorado's state fish since 1994. This special trout today occupies 1 percent of the historical range it flourished within when the Conestoga Wagons were coming through the Centennial State enroute to the Pacific Ocean.

Colorado's state fish can always use assistance in protecting its habitat within both private tributaries and on public waters as well.

On Monday, July 23, Minturn Anglers is hosting the Fly Fishing Film Tour at the Blue Starlight Drive-In theater in Minturn's Little Beach Park. All proceeds benefit Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, an advocate for public lands, waters and wildlife in the United States.

Numerous fishing films will be shown between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Swag and prizes from outdoor advocate sponsors will also be available.

Tickets are $15. Call 970-827-9500 for more information. For more information about Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, with approximately 25,000 members (1,300 of those in Colorado), visit http://www.backcountryhunter.org.