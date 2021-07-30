Minturn hosts Affordable Art Fair and chalk art competition

Local artists are donating art that will sell at the Affordable Art Fair for under $100 to raise money for the Vail Valley Art Guild.

Vail Valley Art Guild

Minturn is hosting an exciting number of art events this upcoming weekend, including a chalk art competition and gallery opening on Friday, and the town’s first annual Affordable Art Fair and restaurant event on Saturday.

This Friday, the Vail Valley Art Guild (VVAG) is teaming up with the Town of Minturn to hold a chalk art competition on the sidewalks of Minturn’s Town Hall. The contest will have two separate age categories, catering to children and adults, and people can enter as individuals, or as a team of up to three people. There is no entry fee, but all participants must register via email (events@minturn.org) by Tuesday, August 3.

Friday night is also the first reception at the Minturn gallery, where the VVAG will be hosting a group exhibition of various works from painters, photographers, and 3D artists from 5-8 p.m.

On Saturday, the VVAG is hosting the inaugural Minturn Affordable Art Fair, an evening fundraising event that will raise money to support local artists and art projects in the valley. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.





For an admission fee of $20, participants will receive a wristband that gives the wearer 20% off food and beverage purchases at all nine restaurants in Minturn (Thai Kitchen will apply the discount to food, but sell regularly-priced drinks).

Lynn Feiger is the head of the VVAG, and said she was touched to receive so much support from the local restaurants.

“Every one of them said that they really want to support local artists and the arts in our community,” Feiger said. “One of the restaurants suggested this, and lo and behold all of the restaurants were willing to do it. It’s a big sacrifice on their part, so we really want people to come out and enjoy it.”

The admission fee will also allow entrance into the Agora community space, where people will be allowed to bring in food from any of the restaurants and dine while enjoying a live music performance by Tim Campbell and complementary Colorado peach cobbler. There will be a number of kids coloring and art construction activities to do in the space, and artist Steve Kiene will be drawing caricatures, free of charge with the $20 admission fee.

Saturday’s event will take place at the Agora, a community gathering space that will feature live music, kids art activities, caricatures and free Colorado peach cobbler.

Vail Valley Art Guild

The evening will also feature an art show at the Minturn Art Gallery, where the VVAG will be selling art that has been donated by the community for under $100, plus an additional five dollars off when you purchase admission to the rest of the fair. The gallery is accepting art donations until August 6. If you would like to donate a work of art, you can drop off your work at Eagle Gallery on Monday, August 2 from 10-4 p.m. or Minturn Gallery on August 6 during the same time frame.

“This is a relatively inexpensive event that really involves the entire community,” Feiger said. “It’s a way of sharing our interest in art, raising money and raising awareness to the public about the really great restaurants and diversity in food that we have here in Minturn.”

All participants will receive a 12” x 18” poster highlighting iconic Minturn buildings by local artist Beth Levin, and are invited to join in a group coloring of an extra large Minturn poster that will hang in Town Hall.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. The VVAG is also looking for volunteers to help out with the weekend’s activities. If you are interested in volunteering your time, email lynnfeiger@gmail.com .