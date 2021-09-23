Minturn hosts weekend of concerts and comedy

The Town of Minturn is saying goodbye to summer next weekend with two fun-filled community events.

Minturn Hometown Throwdown

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the second annual Minturn Hometown Throwdown concert series will be taking place from 1-9 p.m., staging local bands and musicians at four different venues around town. Nine different acts will take place over the course of the day, in a format that Minturn Concert Series founder Terry Armistead designed to be experienced as a “festival crawl” through the town.

“It’s really a free-flowing event,” Armistead said. “I have it starting downtown early with acoustic acts at The Agora, and I tried to stagger them so that people can pick and choose if they have their favorites, or go to as many as they want.”

The four music venues are The Agora, Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar, The Minturn Saloon and Little Beach Amphitheater, and all of the participating artists are based in Minturn. The Minturn Community Board and the Town of Minturn are partnering with local restaurants to put on the event.

The Hometown Throwdown will stage nine different musical performances at four venues around the town of Minturn.

Terry Armistead/Courtesy Photo

“The Minturn Community Fund exists to enhance the lives of Minturn citizens, and I see this as one of the best ways of doing just that,” Armistead said. “A lot of the musicians in Minturn were out of work last year, so we wanted to give back to them in some way and give back to the restaurants that had to close their doors.”

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Register Here!

Admission to the Hometown Throwdown is free, and the full-day affair provides a perfect end-of-season celebration and gathering place for the Minturn community.





“It’s really meant to be for the locals,” Armistead said. “We definitely had tourists come to the concert series last year, and they are absolutely welcome, but first and foremost it’s a community event that’s for the locals, for the restaurants and for the musicians.”

The first show of the Hometown Throwdown begins at 1 p.m. at the Agora and the last concludes at 9 p.m. at The Minturn Saloon.

Hometown Throwdown Artist Lineup

The Agora:

1:00 Chris Devine

2:30 Fi Sounds

Kirbys:

2:00 The Turntable Revue Trio

4:00 Jean Flaherty

5:30 Skip Dog

The Saloon:

3:00 Hardscrabble

7:00 Jennifer Mack

Little Beach:

3:30 Primal J and the Neanderthals

5:30 Schwing Daddy

For more information, visit minturn.org .

“Too Funny for Their Own Gourd” Fall Comedy Show

If a full day of music doesn’t soothe your end-of-summer blues, a night full of laughter might just be the medicine.

Local comedian and radio personality Liz Ferron has put together a set of three Colorado comics, including herself, to perform a stand-up show at the Little Beach Amphitheater from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. This will be the last show held at the amphitheater before Little Beach Park closes for the winter season.

“Just like musicians, comedians have been stifled for the last almost two years, not being able to get out and do shows,” Ferron said. “We’ve gotten our dose of music, which has been amazing all summer long, and we really needed that, but I believe laughter is just as important as listening to music. I think it soothes your soul just as much – it’s cathartic, it’s healing, and boy, does everybody need it right now.”

Ferron, who is a host on 104.6 The Mile and 97.7 The Zephyr, will be opening the show with her own set, followed by Denver-based comedian Pam VanNostern.

“She lives an alternative lifestyle, so she has a really unique take on life,” VanNostern said. “Very light-hearted, she doesn’t go dark at all, and she does a really good job with topical events without going into anything that people want to fight about.”

The headliner of the night is Zac Maas, a Denver-based comedian who performs at venues around the country and recently headlined the Vail Comedy Show in Vail Village.

Denver-based comedian Zac Maas is headlining the “Too Funny for Their Own Gourd” comedy show.

From the Hip Photo/Courtesy Photo

Following the comedy acts, six-piece local band The Altitones will take the stage and play until the venue shuts down at 9:30 p.m.

“Too Funny for Their Own Gourd” will fill one of the last warm nights of the year with laughter and dancing, and with tickets available for only $10 per person, Ferron hopes to include anyone who can use a laugh.

“We really want to wrap our arms around the community and bring everybody together through levity, and just make everybody feel good and happy,” Ferron said. “It’s been difficult times, and I just know some amazing comedians that will come here and brighten everybody’s evening. We can all laugh at ourselves and laugh at the insanity of life and what’s been happening.”

Tickets are available for purchase at the door. For more information, visit the “Too Funny for Their Own Gourd” Fall Comedy Show Facebook page .