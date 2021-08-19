Minturn Market features 50 local vendors every Saturday

The Minturn Market will be stocked with fresh produce for the rest of the summer thanks to a new vending relationship with All the Good Stuff, a farmers market delivery service based out of Eagle County.

The Minturn Market has returned to North Main Street for its 23rd season this summer. The market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 4 and features around 50 vendors showcasing local artisans, crafts, businesses, prepared foods, farm goods and more.

Before the pandemic, the Minturn Market typically had around 75 vendors. The town managed to keep the market running at about half capacity during the 2020 season, and have rebuilt to nearly three-fourths capacity this summer.

Cindy Krieg, the director of special events for the town of Minturn, said that they plan to be back to full capacity by next summer.

“I think a lot of people were expecting us to be back at full size right away, and while we were open to that, the full restrictions weren’t lifted until late May and it was too late for a lot of vendors to plan,” Krieg said. “Our goal is to get back to full scale next year, and be able to bring back some other amenities and activities that we’ve had in the past.”

During this rebuilding year, the Minturn Market has been able to bring back live music thanks to local musicians who are offering to play for tips and community engagement, and added a popular new climbing wall provided by Eagle Climbing + Fitness. Krieg hopes to bring less socially-distanced activities, such as face painting and other interactive events, back to the market next year.

This was a particularly difficult summer for produce suppliers, who have struggled with staffing and transportation issues following the mudslides in Glenwood Canyon. Krieg said the market was originally working with Green Barn Fruit Company out of Palisade, but the canyon’s conditions made the commute untenable.

“They did well when they were there, and it was great to have them, but it was cost-prohibitive for them to try to go around the closure,” Krieg said. “When it’s not the owner who is able to directly be there, it can get to the point where it’s not profitable for them to make that long drive and have someone staffed for that long.”

The Minturn Market has been without a produce supplier since the end of July, but it will be stocked with fresh produce for the rest of the summer thanks to a new vending relationship with All the Good Stuff, a farmers market delivery service based out of Eagle County.

“We definitely recognize the importance of having produce, and we want to keep that going and hopefully grow it for next year as well,” Krieg said.

Samantha Miller is the founder and owner of All the Good Stuff, and she will be distributing produce sourced primarily from Austin Family Farm in Paonia, CO, as well as goods from other vendors that her company works with.

Miller will be bringing fan favorites to her booth on Saturday, including items like peaches, watermelons, apples, sweet corn, peppers, tomatoes, eggplants and more.

Those who are unable to make it to the market in person can also order the produce they want at All the Good Stuff’s website . Orders can be placed Monday through Thursday before 6 p.m., and will be distributed on Sunday by delivery or pickup at The Community Market in Edwards.

All the Good Stuff also offers a six-week community supported agriculture service that starts this week and delivers a box containing seasonal produce, a dozen eggs, a loaf of artisan bread, and a specialty item every Sunday from now through Sept. 26.

“We help bridge the gap between people who are not able to make it to the market but still want to support local and eat healthy,” Miller said. “If you can’t make it to the market, we will bring the market to you.”

Though smaller than usual, the Minturn Market continues to provide a diverse range of goods and services that show off the best that our local community has to offer.

“Hearing people talk and comment on the smaller size of the market, I mainly just want to reassure folks that the market is doing okay, it is healthy, and we are still in a rebuilding phase from COVID but we definitely are moving in the right direction,” Krieg said. “We fully intend to keep growing, get back to a full-scale market and get creative with different ways to keep it successful.”

For a full list of Minturn Market vendors and more information about the weekly market, visit minturn.org .