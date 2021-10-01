Minturn Saloon listed for sale, say longtime owners

The Minturn Saloon building has housed a restaurant since it was built in 1901.

Courtesy photo

The historic and iconic Minturn Saloon is listed for sale, say longtime owners Steve Campbell and Andy Kaufman. “There have so many rumors lately that we felt it would be good if we set the record straight,” said Kaufman.

“We have been approached numerous times over the last few years by prospective buyers, but now we feel the time might be right to make the transition. We were determined to see the Minturn Saloon and our staff through the pandemic. We have accomplished that. All our employees continue to be employed and we are doing record business. It has been an amazing 35 years full of great times. We are so grateful for our incredible staff and customers,” said Kaufman.

The Minturn Saloon building has housed a restaurant since it was built in 1901. In the 120 years since, it has operated under three different property owners and five different restaurants. It has been the Minturn Saloon since 1976 when Bob Cherry, former Yankee baseball player, took over the lease. Cherry put up pictures of his old friend, John Wayne, and his former Yankee teammates. Over the years an incredible memorabilia collection has grown to cover the walls. “When we took over in 1986, we immediately felt like we had a responsibility to preserve the history of the Saloon.”, said Campbell, “This is special building with its original tin ceiling, beautiful back bar built in the 1870s, and huge fireplace. Though the infrastructure has been updated, we took great care to maintain the authenticity of the Saloon.”

The Minturn Saloon is known internationally for its classic Apres-ski, serving as the celebratory endpoint of the Minturn Mile, the well-known Vail Mountain out-of-bounds run. Esquire magazine has listed the Minturn Saloon as one of the “Best bars in America” every year since 2007. The Denver Post calls the Minturn Saloon one of the “most historic & iconic restaurants in Colorado.” Just this month, United Airlines Hemisphere magazine included the Minturn Saloon in its “3 Perfect Days in the Colorado Rockies” article highlighting that the Minturn Saloon pepper jellies are sold in many Colorado Whole Foods Markets.

“Steve and I have been so fortunate as owners of the Minturn Saloon. We were able to live and work in an incredible place. What a wonderful valley to raise our families, to enjoy the opportunities of the Colorado high country, and to be a member of the special Minturn community,” said Kaufman.

Campbell commented, “We still have fun coming into to work, but it is time to retire and pass the baton onto the next owner. Someone will have a great time taking the Minturn Saloon to the next level.”

Kaufman and Campbell have listed the property and business with Peter Peluso of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors.