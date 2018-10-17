Minturn Saloon to host annual Halloween party

The Minturn Saloon and the Minturn Community Fund are teaming up again for their annual Halloween Costume Party Fundraiser with Colorado-based band Pandas & People providing the music. This year's theme is "Pandas, People, & Pumpkins" so start putting your costume together now

The party will be held on Friday, Oct. 26, beginning at 8 p.m. A donation of $20 at the door goes to the Minturn Community Fund.

The first 100 attendees to arrive will receive a free Coors Light from Coors Tap the Rockies. Additionally, prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

The Minturn Community Fund, the organization that the party will raise funds for, provides support for numerous Minturn programs including the Summer Free Concert Series and Yoga in the Park at Little Beach Amphitheater, Neighbors In Need and more.

Call 970-827-5954 for more information.