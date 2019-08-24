Minturn traffic tokens continue to offer deals from local businesses

As Hwy 6 and 24 recieves upgrades this summer and into the fall, the town initiated the Traffic Tokens program to help locals visit town despite traffic obstacles.

Though summer is winding down, locals will still be able to take advantage of Minturn’s summer Traffic Tokens incentive. Guests can collect the coins at participating businesses and redeem them for food, drinks and discounts at businesses around town.

Tokens can be collected at the Town Hall offices at 302 Pine St., as well as at participating restaurants, Minturn retailers, and at Minturn special events such as the Saturday Market – which runs each Saturday through Sept. 7 – and the Thursday-night Summer Concert Series, starting July 11. Tokens can then be spent around town at local restaurants, as well as at local businesses.

For the fall, town businesses have updated their offerings. Here’s a new list of deals to take advantage of heading into fall.

Anahata Yoga and Wellness

$49 one week of unlimited yoga option for brand new clients

Minturn Saloon

Happy Hour pricing for margaritas and beers for the evening

Revival Photographic

20% Off Photography Session or Tintype Photograph

Here’s the full list of active offers.

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea

The coffeeshop is offering two for one beverages when guests present the tokens.

Thai Kitchen

The restaurant is offering a range of rewards including $3 beers, $5 wine and sake, as well as a free order of spring rolls or pork dumplings with checks totaling $50 or more.

Kirby Cosmo’s

The BBQ bar will give anyone with a token a locals discount on anything across the menu.

BC Backcountry Wings

Minturn’s wing joint will honor its happy hour prices for a 10pc one-flavor bone-in wing basket and a draft beer any time when presented with a Traffic Token.

Magustos

With an order of a large specialty pizza, token holders will get a free appetizer.

Monkshood Cellars

Available only during the Saturday Minturn Markets, the wine and cider maker will have a buy 3, get 1 free offer on their products.

Equilibrium

Located inside Anahata, the physical therapy studio is offering two sessions for $120. The sessions include a physical therapy evaluation and a follow-up visit that focuses on manual therapy, dry needling, and/or neuromuscular training.