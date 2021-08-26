Minturn yoga studio hosts luxury yoga retreat in Panama

The Nourish in Nature luxury yoga retreat takes place at world-renowned surf spot Cambutal, located at the southern tip of Panama, for six nights at Sansara Retreat.

Special to the Daily

When was the last time that you invested in yourself? There is still time to indulge in a week of self care, self love and self exploration. Join Minturn’s Anahata Yoga & Wellness studio owner, Chelsea Winters, for a week of surfing and yoga with the Nourish in Nature luxury yoga retreat, Oct. 2-10. There is still space for last minute inquiries, in single or double occupancy ocean view suites. All are welcome on this retreat, including all yoga and surf abilities!

Yogis will fly into Panama City and explore historic, old town Panama, then travel with the group to the southern tip of Panama to world renowned surf spot, Cambutal, for six nights at Sansara Retreat. Indulge in homemade farm to table food, connect with nature, enjoy community and culture, paddle board, snorkel and learn to surf while also enjoying twice daily yoga classes with Winters.

Chelsea Winters, owner of the Anahata Yoga & Wellness in Minturn, leads twice daily yoga classes during this week-long luxury surf and yoga retreat.

Every spring and autumn, Winters takes a group of adventurous yogis to a pristine location somewhere in Central America.

“These week long offerings are designed to create a safe environment where you can delve much deeper than you would be able to in an hour studio format,” Winters said. “My retreats promote an environment where you can relax, slow down and truly connect and heal.”

This week-long adventure will leave you feeling refreshed and nourished, as well as more connected with yourself and nature. Double occupancy is $2500 per person with a single occupancy upgrade available.

For more information, contact anahatayogacolorado@gmail.com .