Minturn’s newest yoga studio is gearing up for a summer of mind and body wellness

Anahata Yoga offers a regular schedule of classes seven days a week as well as several workshops each month.

Jon Resnick | Special to the Daily

Chelsea Winters’ new yoga studio in Minturn, Anahata Yoga, is bringing mind-body-soul yoga to the Vail Valley. With a Grand Opening Party slated for June 22, she hopes to inspire yogis of all skill levels to practice in an inviting, positive space of Main Street in Minturn.

“I wanted to create something that was grounded and earthy and yogic,” she said of her space. “It’s nice to have my own little center.”

Since its soft opening on May 24, Anahata has offered several workshops in addition to regularly scheduled classes, including a Gentlemen’s Only Hour and a New Moon Restorative and Reiki class. Winters plans to offer the New Moon Reiki sessions each month as the lunar cycle restarts. Reiki’s energetic healing properties, Winters said, fit in nicely with the new moon and getting a fresh start.

Chelsea Winters wanted to create an earthy, yogic feel to her studio. Anahata Yoga is located on Main Street in Minturn.

Jon Resnick | Special to the Daily

In addition to classes and workshops, Anahata also offers private physical therapy sessions with Carrie Eckenhoff and massage therapy with Eileen Lindbuchler. When the idea for her own studio struck Winters in March of this year, she asked Eckenhoff and Lindbulcher to join her. It would be the perfect way to build a place focused on mental and physical wellness, and three entrepreneurial women.

Winters has worked professionally and personally with Eckenhoff and Lindbulcher, so by opening Anahata, she wanted to fit a niche she feels Minturn has been lacking.

“We are each collaborating as well as working as individuals. Three strong, entrepreneurial women taking the leap of faith to create something more than ‘just another yoga studio,’ but more a place of profound healing: mentally, spiritually, emotionally and physically,” she said.

Winters began searching around for leases, and when she found her current space, she signed immediately. And, bonus points, it was a new moon. She kept an ornate chandelier that was already in the space and outfitted the back end with private rooms for Eckenhoff and Lindbulcher. She finished it off with top-of-the-line yoga props, yoga-themed décor and merch from other local artisans and businesses.

Chelsea Winters first discovered yoga while attending college at the University of New Hampshire. She’s been teaching for seven years.

Jon Resnick | Special to the Daily

Winters has lived in the valley for years. She’s been practicing for 17 years since discovering its physical benefits in college, and she’s been teaching in the area for seven years. Her style combines vinyasa krama, to restorative, and even kundalini, all with a deep focus on breathing techniques.

The Grand Opening Party on Saturday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. will include a free, 60-minute practice led by Winters, followed by music from DJ Nevada Lee Furrow. She, Eckhoff and Lindbulcher will be around to answer questions, and guests can drink Vail Brewing Co.’s Hot Mess Blondes and enter a raffle. The studio is small and mat space is limited, so Winters suggests sending an RSVP online in advance.

Winters works hands-on with students who come to her classes, offering physical adjustments to make sure no one gets hurt.

Jon Resnick | Special to the Daily

Get your flow on

In addition to twice-a-month workshops, Anahata Yoga will be offering a regular schedule of something-for-everyone classes all summer long. Here’s the lineup.

Mondays

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Solar Flow

5:45 – 6:45 p.m. Solar Flow

Tuesdays

8-9 a.m. Solar Flow

5:30 -6:30 a.m. Fireside Restorative

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Foundation Flow

9-10 a.m. Solar Flow

7:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Solar Flow

Thursdays

8-9: a.m. Solar Flow

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Lunar Flow

Fridays

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Solar Flow

9-10 a.m. Foundation Flow

Saturdays

9-10:15 a.m. Solar Flow

11 a.m. to noon Lunar Flow

Sundays