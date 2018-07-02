Missouri’s Molly Healey Trio make Colorado debut in Minturn
July 2, 2018
The Molly Healey Trio will perform its premier Colorado show at Minturn's Little Beach Park & Amphitheater as a part of Minturn's free concert series on Thursday, July 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The Minturn Concert Series takes place Thursdays through Aug. 23.
ABOUT THE TRIO
Molly Healey is a violinist, cellist and singer-songwriter from the Missouri Ozarks. After several years on the road with such acts as Big Smith, Cornmeal, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and other Missouri-based bands, The Molly Healey Trio and/or her full band are winning new fans at every stop.
Healey's latest album, "Human" — along with its supporting tour — is a creative and introspective blend of of orchestral and rock instrumentations, with a sound described as folk-inspired orchestral looping.
Once a centerpiece of the Molly Healey experience, the looping station is now one of many instruments available to her as a composer and conductor.
"A year of doing that made me realize how much I enjoy playing with people," she said. "I love songs that can grow and change without the confines of the loop station. Now I look at it as an integral part of the show, but it is one part of the show."
The songs of "Human" — written or co-written by Healey, except for a cello-ladled interpretation of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" — range from beautiful tales of love and loss to as funky, jazzy cool as the best of Steely Dan.
Springfield, Missouri, music writer for the News-Leader, Ed Peaco, declared Healey a top-shelf artist and said: "Electric guitarist, Zach Harrison plays authoritative lines for different settings, from high-impact solos to atmospheric background," says Springfield, Missouri, music writer Ed Peaco. "Bassist Kyle Day has been working with Healey for five years, providing a foundation for her flights of violin and cello."
