Missouri’s Molly Healey Trio make Colorado debut in Minturn

Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Special to the Daily

Up next in the free Minturn Concert Series at Little Beach Park is the Molly Healey Trio. The band is led by violinist, cellist and singer-songwriter Molly Healey, who features a looping station during performances, among other instruments.

The Molly Healey Trio will perform its premier Colorado show at Minturn's Little Beach Park & Amphitheater as a part of Minturn's free concert series on Thursday, July 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The Minturn Concert Series takes place Thursdays through Aug. 23.

ABOUT THE TRIO

Molly Healey is a violinist, cellist and singer-songwriter from the Missouri Ozarks. After several years on the road with such acts as Big Smith, Cornmeal, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and other Missouri-based bands, The Molly Healey Trio and/or her full band are winning new fans at every stop.

Healey's latest album, "Human" — along with its supporting tour — is a creative and introspective blend of of orchestral and rock instrumentations, with a sound described as folk-inspired orchestral looping.

Once a centerpiece of the Molly Healey experience, the looping station is now one of many instruments available to her as a composer and conductor.

"A year of doing that made me realize how much I enjoy playing with people," she said. "I love songs that can grow and change without the confines of the loop station. Now I look at it as an integral part of the show, but it is one part of the show."

The songs of "Human" — written or co-written by Healey, except for a cello-ladled interpretation of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" — range from beautiful tales of love and loss to as funky, jazzy cool as the best of Steely Dan.

Springfield, Missouri, music writer for the News-Leader, Ed Peaco, declared Healey a top-shelf artist and said: "Electric guitarist, Zach Harrison plays authoritative lines for different settings, from high-impact solos to atmospheric background," says Springfield, Missouri, music writer Ed Peaco. "Bassist Kyle Day has been working with Healey for five years, providing a foundation for her flights of violin and cello."