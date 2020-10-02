Moe’s Original BBQ offers Tailgate Wherever You Are special for football game days

Football fans: Moe’s Original BBQ has a new fall initiative to make your game days even better.

“Tailgate Wherever You Are,” a new tagline for the brand this fall, will share food and drink specials at the barbecue’s joint’s restaurants across the country, including the two Vail Valley locations in Lionshead Village and Eagle.

The cooking process for Moe’s pulled pork takes 16 hours. The wings are marinated, smoked and flash fried.

Rachael Zimmerman | Special to the Daily

“Our company’s goal is to continue to align our brand with football season even though tailgates are banned at most schools this fall,” said Moe’s Original BBQ founding partner Jeff Kennedy in a press release. “As we have always been known for firing up our smokers to serve up mouthwatering tailgate meals, we felt this new brand tagline is a perfect solution for our customers to continue to enjoy the Moe’s tailgate experience anywhere.”

The local specials are the following:

Drinks: Get any drink in a Stadium Cup for an additional $5. Free iced tea refills until the end of the year.

Food: Make any Family Meal Package a Tailgate Wherever You Are Package by adding a pound of wings, and get a Stadium Cup for free.

For more information about Moe’s, visit http://www.moesoriginalbbq.com.