Moe’s Original BBQ offers Tailgate Wherever You Are special for football game days
Football fans: Moe’s Original BBQ has a new fall initiative to make your game days even better.
“Tailgate Wherever You Are,” a new tagline for the brand this fall, will share food and drink specials at the barbecue’s joint’s restaurants across the country, including the two Vail Valley locations in Lionshead Village and Eagle.
“Our company’s goal is to continue to align our brand with football season even though tailgates are banned at most schools this fall,” said Moe’s Original BBQ founding partner Jeff Kennedy in a press release. “As we have always been known for firing up our smokers to serve up mouthwatering tailgate meals, we felt this new brand tagline is a perfect solution for our customers to continue to enjoy the Moe’s tailgate experience anywhere.”
The local specials are the following:
- Drinks: Get any drink in a Stadium Cup for an additional $5. Free iced tea refills until the end of the year.
- Food: Make any Family Meal Package a Tailgate Wherever You Are Package by adding a pound of wings, and get a Stadium Cup for free.
For more information about Moe’s, visit http://www.moesoriginalbbq.com.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
A benefit for firefighters, Oktoberfest, pumpkin patch, pet blessings and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/02/20
Another gorgeous weekend is coming up and you can enjoy the outdoors at one of these awesome events!
See more