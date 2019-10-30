Molson Coors closing Denver office, cutting 500 jobs to move to Chicago

A filler machine at the Coors brewery in Golden fills cans of beer. Tariffs on aluminum and steel could raise prices on canned beverages and food.



In a landmark moment in Colorado beer history, Molson Coors announced on Wednesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Denver to Chicago and cut up to 500 jobs across its international offices.

The beer giant currently employs 2,300 people in Colorado, The Denver Business Journal reported on Wednesday.

This move will save Molson Coors around $150 million, DBJ reported, leaving the brand with just two divisions, in North America and Europe. Previously, Molson Coors operated four divisions in the U.S., Canada, Europe and internationally.

Starting in January, the company will also change its name from Molson Coors Brewing Co. to Molson Coors Beverage Company. This signals a shift to other non-beer products.

“Our business is at an inflection point. We can continue down the path we’ve been on for several years now, or we can make significant and difficult changes necessary to get back on the right track,” CEO and president Gavin Hattersley said in a press release.

