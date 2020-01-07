Mondo Guerra returns to Vail for Project Funway in February

Models in Karl Krueger designs walk the runway with celebrity designer-judge Mondo Guerra during Project Funway. Guerra, a Colorado native, was a finalist in season 8 of the show and won the all-stars season in 2012.



Project Funway 2020 is bringing “Project Runway: All Stars” winner and season 8 finalist, Mondo Guerra to deliver the Best in Show award.

The Denver native has attended the fundraiser based on the reality fashion design competition for three years. Organizers have also invited Colorado State Senator Michael Johnston to act as a guest host for the evening.

On Feb. 1, Dobson Arena in Vail hosts Project Funway, based on “Project Runway”’s unconventional materials episode. Designers are challenged to use anything but fabric to create an innovative and individual design.

Project Funway is the Education Foundation of Eagle County’s (EFEC) biggest fundraiser of the year. Vail Valley residents are asked to submit designs: some of this year’s submitted designs include soccer balls, LED lights and cannulas, pasta, matches, tile, dryer lint, seed packets and burger buns.

There are three design competition categories: under 12, ages 13-18 and Adult, with first, second and third place winners chosen for each category. There’s also the Best in Show grand prize award presented by Guerra.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at projectfunway.org. New this year is bleacher seating, and tickets cost $35. Pricing for reserved floor seating starts at $125, with dining, drinks, live student murals, an Instagram photo set, and up-close seating for the runway stage competition included. Tables are also available starting at $1,000.