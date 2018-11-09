Monopoly coming to Vail

As the winter season rolls in, it's time to start thinking about the holidays—which means it's time to start thinking about gifts.

Coming this December will be a new spin on a classic game: Vail Monopoly.

Katherine and Dane Chaplin, who own licensing rights to Hasbro's Monopoly franchise, have collaborated with local businesses to create a version of the game that focuses on the Vail Community.

Each of the squares will feature iconic locations around Vail, such as Sweet Basil and Vail Pass. Vail Lifestyle Magazine and the Vail Daily are serving as additional sponsors, and Vail Jazz Festival will receive a portion of the profits to support the entertainment and education that they bring to the valley.

Games will be sold beginning Friday, Dec. 7, and will be available for purchase at Gorsuch, Buzz's Boards, the Vail Daily—which will also launch an online store for the game—and more to be announced soon.