More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week continues through Nov. 23.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week

No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

To see a list of the deals, go to DiningAtAltitude.com . It gets sort of overwhelming to keep track of all the deals, so maybe choose by category, for example, find a place to go for breakfast, like Leonora in The Sebastian in Vail Village and order any item off the breakfast menu and a Bloody Mary for $20.22. Lunch could be at Big Bear Bistro where you can order two sandwiches and chips and a drink for $20.22. Los Amigos has select tacos for $2.22 or step into Sweet Basil for their deal, which is during lunch only and is for two people. Take your pick of one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert all for $60, in honor of Vail’s 60th anniversary.

Dinner offerings range from burgers and beers for $20.22, to sushi and oyster deals, two-course meals and wine pairings. In addition to the $20.22 pricing, restaurants may have other deals so inquire about it with your server when you are seated. For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, go do DiningAtAltitude.com . Reservations are a good idea since many schools are out for the Thanksgiving holiday week and its best to the let the restaurant prepare for the dinners coming in each night.

Vail Mountain adds terrain

Skiers and riders make turns on Vail’s Opening Day on Nov. 11. The resort has already added more terrain and lift access during its first week of the 2022-2023 season.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

With the help of Mother Nature and sophisticated snow-making equipment, Vail Mountain has been able to open up more terrain and lifts during its first week of operations for the 2022-2023 season. Vail Mountain opened on Nov. 11 with about 100 acres and now has more lifts and more runs as the holiday visitors come to Vail for the Thanksgiving break.

A winter snowstorm that dropped nine inches of snow in the high country last Monday night into Tuesday offered those with flexible schedules an early-season powder day. Vail’s Mountain Operations department is working hard to get more terrain open as conditions allow.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Please remember to follow signs and stay out of closed areas otherwise you’re in jeopardy of getting your pass pulled. Also, ski and ride on terrain that is appropriate for your ability level. The only true beginner area is at the top of Eagle’s Nest, serviced by the Little Eagle Lift (No. 15). Even though runs like Swingsville may be marked with a green circle on the map, signifying that it is a beginner run, true beginners should work on their skills around the top of Eagle’s Nest before attempting something more advanced.

On-mountain dining options include Express Lift Cafe at the base of Gondola One (No. 1) Mid Vail, Buffalo’s at the top of Mountain Top Express (No. 4) and Marketplace at Eagle’s Nest at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19).

If you don’t have your Epic Pass yet, do keep in mind that pass prices do go up on Nov. 20. Go to EpicPass.com to see which pass is right for how you plan to visit Vail Mountain and other resorts on the Epic Pass.

Authors in Autumn

Author Laura Thompson will be just one of many local authors featured at the Authors in Autumn event at the Eagle Public Library on Saturday.

Eagle Valley Library District/Courtesy photo

Looking for some good reads for yourself or a gift for a book lover on your holiday shopping list? Shop local and meet local authors at the Eagle Public Library’s Authors in Autumn event. This free expo will be held at the Eagle Public Library at 600 Broadway Street in downtown Eagle from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. You may not realize that the valley is home to several authors who write everything from fiction to historical accounts of our valley. The local author lineup includes:

Jennifer Alsever – several young adult novels, most recent is “Burying Eva Flores”

John Dunn – “Learning to be a Lawyer in Leadville, Colorado”

Kathy Heicher – several books on Eagle County history, newest is “Gypsum Days: Pioneers, the Poor Farm & Progress”

Helen Hiebert – several paper crafting books, newest is “The Art of Paper Craft”

Judi Kirby – “The Book of Lena: A Time Before” and “Eartha’s Name”

Dan Matney – “Final Wishes”

Laura Thompson – “Beaver Creek, a pictorial history from 1883-2015”

Refreshments will be provided during this open house-style event, so make a plan to stop by the Eagle Library this weekend and meet the faces and minds behind the book covers. For more information, go to EVLD.org and go to the events page.

Santa Paws

Bring your pet and camera to Castle Peak Veterinary Services and take your picture with Santa.

Castle Peak Veterinary Service/Courtesy photo

The holidays are just around the corner and if you want to get your holiday greeting cards mailed out sooner than later, bring your pet to Santa Paws on Saturday. Castle Peak Veterinary Service in Eagle is hosting Santa Paws on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Dress your dog, cat or other well-behaved pet up in holiday sparkle and cheer and get a photo with the man in red.

No appointment is necessary and although it is a free event for the community, donations are welcome and all proceeds go to Eagle County Animal Shelter. The Eagle County Animal Shelter and Animal Services does good things in our community. They provide care and shelter to stray animals in need while maintaining a safe community where they promote responsible pet ownership through outreach, education and enforcement. Animal Services Officers respond to calls of animals at large, aggressive animals or animal bites, excessive barking, or other animal control issues.

Bring your own camera, they’ll provide Santa. Castle Peak Veterinary Services is happy to bring back this tradition after a few seasons off due to COVID-19. Castle Peak Veterinary Services is located at 734 Chambers Ave. in Eagle. For more information, dial 970-328-5444.

Cocktails and Clay

Cocktails and Clay will be the featured art class this Saturday at Alpine Arts Center.

Alpine Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Looking for gift ideas for that certain someone who is hard to shop for? Create a wonderful and hand-crafted present from Alpine Arts Center’s Cocktails and Clay this Saturday in Edwards. This week’s art project is clay aspen vases, which you can personalize, adding that extra touch if this does become a gift for someone. Or, if you end up keeping it, each time you use the vase, you’ll remember the fun that went into making it.

Alpine Arts Center draws out the artistic abilities in everyone and no prior experience is needed. The instructor will walk you through the process and all the materials and supplies will be provided. The class is $49 per person and advanced registration is required.

The class is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., so make a night of it. Wine and beer are just $6 per glass. All alcoholic beverages must be purchased through the Alpine Arts Center’s bar and there are some non-alcoholic options and snacks available, too. Advanced registration is required. Go to AlpineArtsCenter.org to get signed up. Cocktails and Clay alternates with Cocktails and Canvas and they also offer Wax and Wine, Painting and Pints and more.