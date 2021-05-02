More than 40 participating breweries announced for Vail Craft Beer Classic in June

The Vail Craft Beer Classic returns June 25-26.



Organizers of the Vail Craft Beer Classic recently announced the list of participating breweries for the fifth annual food and drink festival taking place June 25-26.

“OGs” of the Vail Craft Beer Classic will include:

7 Hermits Brewing

Bonfire Brewing

Great Divide Brewing Company

Odell Brewing Company

The Bakers’ Brewery.

New breweries to the festival include:

AllKind Hard Kombucha

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Boulder

Baja Brewing Company

Elevated Seltzer

Fraser River Beer Company

FlyteCo Brewing

Holidaily Brewing Company

Monumental Beer Works

Ramblebine Brewing Company

Something Brewery

Steep Brewing & Coffee Company

Talbott’s Cider Company

The Peak Brewing Company

Stem Ciders

Boulder Beer

WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co.

More than 40 breweries in total will be participating. For the full list, visit vailcraftbeerclassic.com .

Team Player Productions, organizers of the Vail Craft Beer Classic, are promoting the event as a “crowdless” craft beer festival due to social distancing and VIP experiences. Tickets are available for all-day passes Friday, June 25; tickets are sold out for Saturday, June 26. Tickets cost $59 per session or $89 for an all-day pass.

The Vail Craft Beer Classic benefits community nonprofit partners Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance .

For more information, visit VailCraftBeerClassic.com , or follow @VailCraftBeerClassic on Facebook and Instagram.