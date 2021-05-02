More than 40 participating breweries announced for Vail Craft Beer Classic in June
More than 40 breweries will be pouring their best suds June 25-26
Organizers of the Vail Craft Beer Classic recently announced the list of participating breweries for the fifth annual food and drink festival taking place June 25-26.
“OGs” of the Vail Craft Beer Classic will include:
- 7 Hermits Brewing
- Bonfire Brewing
- Great Divide Brewing Company
- Odell Brewing Company
- The Bakers’ Brewery.
New breweries to the festival include:
- AllKind Hard Kombucha
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Boulder
- Baja Brewing Company
- Elevated Seltzer
- Fraser River Beer Company
- FlyteCo Brewing
- Holidaily Brewing Company
- Monumental Beer Works
- Ramblebine Brewing Company
- Something Brewery
- Steep Brewing & Coffee Company
- Talbott’s Cider Company
- The Peak Brewing Company
- Stem Ciders
- Boulder Beer
- WeldWerks Brewing Co.
- Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co.
More than 40 breweries in total will be participating. For the full list, visit vailcraftbeerclassic.com.
Team Player Productions, organizers of the Vail Craft Beer Classic, are promoting the event as a “crowdless” craft beer festival due to social distancing and VIP experiences. Tickets are available for all-day passes Friday, June 25; tickets are sold out for Saturday, June 26. Tickets cost $59 per session or $89 for an all-day pass.
The Vail Craft Beer Classic benefits community nonprofit partners Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
For more information, visit VailCraftBeerClassic.com, or follow @VailCraftBeerClassic on Facebook and Instagram.