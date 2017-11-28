More than 50 local organizations using Actively Green sustainable practices, is yours?
November 28, 2017
Going Green
The nine new businesses to join the Actively Green program are:
Vail Valley Anglers
Root & Flower
Wyndham Resort at Avon
Revolution Power Yoga
Alpine Bank in Edwards
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District
Sonnenalp Hotel
Patagonia Lionshead
Bart & Yeti’s
At the Actively Green Awards Party on Tuesday, Nov. 21, Walking Mountains Science Center awarded nine local businesses with its Actively Green certifications — making more than 50 in the Vail Valley.
To earn the Actively Green title, employees at businesses undergo sustainable business training to save money, engage employees, be an environmental steward, expand economic development and increase marketing power all while becoming a community leader.
Come one, come all
Businesses of any type can participate and will learn how to make sustainability actionable in day-to-day operations and create action plans to drive success.
Registration for the program costs $100 for the first business employee and then $50 for additional employees.
The Actively Green sustainable business training and certification was launched as an innovative legacy initiative of the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail and Beaver Creek. Through a partnership with the global nonprofit Sustainable Travel International, Eagle County has its own credible certification program and sustainability management system.
For more information or to sign up your business, visit http://www.WalkingMountains.org.
