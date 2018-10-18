Most popular Halloween candies by state

Over 50 percent of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year.

In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters to receive.

They will spend about $27 on average.

Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95 percent will purchase candy.

Nearly 1/4 of all Halloween purchases are made online.

Candy Store, a popular national candy distributor, has published a map displaying the most popular Halloween candies in each state. The company determined the favorites in each state by studying 11 years worth of their shipment data.

Colorado's favorite candy is Twix, with the second being Milky Way (last year's Colorado victor) and Hershey Kisses coming in third. Candy Store, as of September, has shipped over 5,700 pounds of Twix to Colorado. Alaska is the only other stat in the nation in which Twix came in first place with nearly 5,000 pounds being shipped to the state.

Other standouts include the popularity of saltwater taffy in Washington and Nebraska, Lemonheads in Louisiana and Hot Tamales in Indiana and Virginia.

According to Candy Store, it is estimated that $2.6 billion will be spent on trick-or-treat candy this year, just under the estimate $2.7 billion that was spent on candy last year.

Here's a complete list of the top three winners in each state:

Alabama: Candy corn, tootsie pops and Hersey's mini bars.

Alaska: Twix, Blow Pops and Milky Way.

Arizona: Snickers, Hot Tamales and Hersey Kisses.

Arkansas: Jolly Ranchers, Hot Tamales and Butterfinger.

California: Candy corn, Hershey Kisses and Tootsie Pops.

Colorado: Twix, Milky Way and Hersey's Kisses.

Connecticut: Almond Joy, Milky Way and M&M's.

Delaware: Life Savers, candy corn and Skittles.

Florida: Snickers, Skittles and Reece's Cups.

Georgia: Jolly Ranchers, Swedish Fish and Hershey Kisses.

Hawaii: Skittles, Hershey Kisses and Butterfinger.

Idaho: Candy corn, Starbursts and Snickers.

Illinois: Kit Kat, Sour Patch Kids and Snickers.

Indiana: Hot Tamales, Starbursts and Jolly Ranchers.

Iowa: Candy corn, M&M's and Reece's Cups.

Kansas: Reece's Cups, M&M's and Snickers.

Kentucky: Swedish Fish, Tootsie Pops and Reece's Cups.

Louisiana: Lemonheads, Reece's Cups and Blow Pops.

Maine: Sour Patch Kids, Starbursts and M&M's.

Maryland: Milky Way, Reece's Cups and Hersey Kisses.

Massachusetts: Sour Patch Kids, Butterfinger and Double Bubble Gum.

Michigan: candy corn, Starbursts and Skittles.

Minnesota: Tootsie Pops, Skittles and candy corn.

Mississippi: 3 Musketeers, Skittles and Butterfinger.

Missouri: Milky Way, Double Bubble Gum and Almond Joy.

Montana: Double Bubble Gum, Twix and M&M's.

Nebraska: Saltwater taffy, Soup Patch Kids and Twix.

Nevada: candy corn, Hershey Kisses and Tootsie Pops.

New Hampshire: Starbursts, M&M's and Snickers.

New Jersey: Skittles, M&M's and Tootsie Pops.

New Mexico: candy corn, Jolly Ranchers and Milky Way.

New York: Sour Patch Kids, candy corn and Hot Tamales.

North Carolina: M&M's, Reece's Cups and Snickers.

North Dakota: Hot Tamales, Jolly Ranchers and candy corn.

Ohio: M&M's, Blow Pops and Starbursts.

Oklahoma: Double Bubble Gum, Skittles and Snickers.

Oregon: Reece's Cups, M&M's and candy corn.

Pennsylvania: Skittles, M&M's and candy corn.

Rhode Island: candy corn, Twix and M&M's.

South Carolina: Skittles, candy corn and Hot Tamales.

South Dakota: Starbursts, candy corn and Jolly Ranchers.

Tennessee: Tootsie, Skittles and saltwater taffy.

Texas: Reece's Cups, Starbursts and Almond Joy.

Utah: Jolly Ranchers, candy corn and Tootsie Pops.

Vermont: Milky Way, Skittle and M&M's.

Virginia: Hot Tamales, Snickers and Tootsie Pops.

Washington: saltwater taffy, Tootsie Pops and Skittles.

West Virginia: Blow Pops, Milky Way and Hershey's Mini Bars.

Wisconsin: Butterfinger, Starbursts and Hot Tamales.

Wyoming: Reece's Cups, saltwater taffy and Double Bubble Gum.

A complete interactive map can be found at candystore.com.