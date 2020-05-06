Mother’s Day in the Vail Valley: 18 local specials to treat moms
Though the world is in for a very different Mother’s Day this year, many local businesses are still offering specials, sales and goodies of all kinds for moms everywhere. Pick up a brunch to eat at home, sign mom up for a class or let her pick out what she likes with a gift card to her favorite local spots. Here are 16 local options to treat moms on Sunday.
A Secret Garden and Grappa Fine Wines
Bubbles & Blooms gift package: a bottle of Moet & Chandon with a wrapped bouquet of flowers for $99.
Online and phone orders available
Call: 970-476-2241
Support Local Journalism
A Secret Garden hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Sunday. Hours may vary.
Grappa hours: Noon to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, window service, curbside pickup and delivery.
Alpine Arts Center
Virtual Mother’s Day Cupcakes and Canvas class: Moms paint free with participating family member(s).
Pottery and art supply to-go art kits, and Mother’s Day gift cards also available.
Sign up for the Mother’s Day class and others here. Purchase to-go art kits here. Purchase gift cards here.
Call: 970-926-2732
Store currently closed to walk-in customers.
Athletic Club at the Westin
Free Mother’s Day virtual yoga class at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 10.
Call: 970-790-2051 for details.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Sunday
The Bookworm of Edwards
Gift cards available. Offerings including books, candles, trinkets, reading accessories and soup subscriptions.
Curbside pickup and shipping available with online orders.
Call: 970-926-7323
Store currently closed to walk-in customers.
Grouse Mountain Grill
Mother’s Day cook-at-home brunch basket for Alaskan King Crab scrambled egg brunch, with scones and marmalade, cheesy breakfast potato casserole, bacon and sausage and sparkling wine and orange juice for mimosas. Recipe requires basic skills, like scrambling eggs.
Serves four people at $125, receive a free $50 with purchase online or over the phone.
Pick up on Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call: 970-949-0600
Restaurant currently closed to walk-in dining.
Harvest
Mother’s Day brunch special menu. Appetizers: shrimp empanadas and spicy aioli; antipasto platter; spring greens salad. Entrées: Beef Wellington or salmon en croute with salsa verde. Dessert selections and optional add on mimosas.
Small serving two to three people is $130, lager serving four to five people is $200.
Orders must be placed by Thursday, May 7, curbside pickup at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.
Call: 970-477-5353
Restaurant currently closed to walk-in dining.
Hygge Life
Three options of Mother’s Day Gift Boxes: wine & chocolate, cozy up and “hygge mama.” Each comes with customizable options: select chocolates or caramels, and select blanket color, for example. Option to include a hand-written note with a personal message. Other gift boxes also available.
All gift boxes ship anywhere in the United States for free, curbside pickup also available.
Order online or contact info@hyggelife.com with questions.
Call: 970-331-5745
Store currently closed to walk-in customers.
La Tour
Mother’s Day Basket for $145, Mother’s Day Brunch for $49.
Curbside pickup and delivery from East Vail to Dotsero.
Call: 970-776-4403
Restaurant currently closed to walk-in dining.
Mangat Plastic Surgery
20% off surgery fees and most aesthetic services.
Customized and standard gift certificates.
Call: 970-766-3223 to discuss options and purchase.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. May vary depending on which professional you see. Virtual consultations available seven days a week.
Maya
Mother’s Day brunch take-home special with roasted vegetable quiche, ham and cheese waffles, smoked salmon salad Niçoise, cinnamon rolls and a bottle of sparkling wine with orange juice for mimosas.
$25 per person, must order by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8 for pickup 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 10.
Call: 970-790-5500 to order.
Restaurant currently closed to walk-in dining.
richardsandoval.com/maya/vail-valley
Moxy Evolution PJ’s
All PJ’s are 50% off through May 10.
Option to add a soft face mask and a hand-painted greeting card by a Vail artist. When shopping online, add request in the notes section at checkout.
Ptarmigan Sports
Customers who spend more than $100 through May 10 will receive a $25 gift card for later use. Free gift wrapping available.
Phone orders and curbside pickup and walk-in customers with social distancing.
Call: 970-926-8144
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Spa Anjali
Save $25 on gift certificates over $100. Can be redeemed when spa reopens on treatments, salon and retail purchases.
Mother’s Day gift baskets including spa boutique products and day pass to the Athletic Club at the Westin available for $75.
Purchase spa gift cards online here.
Purchase gift baskets for pickup by calling 970-790-3020.
Call: 970-790-3020
Spa currently closed to walk-in customers.
Squash Blossom
10% of Hope Bracelet proceeds will be donated to the Eagle Valley Community Fund. Other Mother’s Day gift ideas online.
Walk-ins, private appointments, online and phone ordering available with local delivery, curbside pickup and shipping.
Call: 970-476-3129
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday
Read more about Squash Blossom.
Sweet Pea Designs
Send flower arrangements locally and nationally.
Online and phone orders available, as well as walk-in customers.
Call: 970-949-6617
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Read more about Sweet Pea Designs.
Vail Daily
Jigsaw puzzles featuring some of our favorite photos of Vail Village and the Vail Valley landscape.
Order online here.
Call: 970-949-0555
The Vail Daily offices are currently closed to walk-in visitors.
Vail Meat Company
Sales on items:
- Eggs, pullet flats for $12 – 6 free, get 2.5 dozen for the price of 2
- Smoked bacon – $10 per 1 lb. package (save $2)
- Country breakfast ground sausage – $6.50 per 1 lb. package (save $1.50)
- Breakfast links for $8 (save $1 per package)
- Elk medallions – $25 per package of 2 (save $3)
- Grain, tenderloin filets – $21 (save $1; sold by filet; range from 5.5-8oz. each)
- Chicken, breast – $10 per pound (save $1 per pound)
- Grain, ground beef – buy 7 get 8th free (1 lb. packages)
Preorder for best selection, sales will be busy.
Pickup Friday, May 8 at the Edwards rest area from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Delivery available Saturday, May 9, orders over $100 have free delivery.
Order online on the contact page.
Well & Being Spa
Purchase customizable e-gift cards online. Gift card includes treatment specials for when the spa reopens as well as dollar amounts. Customers can also choose a message and design for the card.
Purchase online here.
Call: 970-479-5004
Spa currently closed to walk-in customers.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Mother’s Day in the Vail Valley: 18 local specials to treat moms
Order brunch, sign mom up for a class, reserve her a future spa treatment, or get her a gift card and let her go shopping.
See more