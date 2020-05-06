Mother’s Day in the Vail Valley: 18 local specials to treat moms

Though the world is in for a very different Mother’s Day this year, many local businesses are still offering specials, sales and goodies of all kinds for moms everywhere. Pick up a brunch to eat at home, sign mom up for a class or let her pick out what she likes with a gift card to her favorite local spots. Here are 16 local options to treat moms on Sunday.

A Secret Garden and Grappa Fine Wines

Bubbles & Blooms gift package: a bottle of Moet & Chandon with a wrapped bouquet of flowers for $99.

Online and phone orders available

Call: 970-476-2241

Support Local Journalism Donate



A Secret Garden hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Sunday. Hours may vary.

Grappa hours: Noon to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, window service, curbside pickup and delivery.

vailwine.com

secretgardenvail.com

Alpine Arts Center

The weekly Zoom classes with Alpine Arts Center allow for interaction with both the instructor and other participants.

Special to the Daily

Virtual Mother’s Day Cupcakes and Canvas class: Moms paint free with participating family member(s).

Pottery and art supply to-go art kits, and Mother’s Day gift cards also available.

Sign up for the Mother’s Day class and others here. Purchase to-go art kits here. Purchase gift cards here.

Call: 970-926-2732

Store currently closed to walk-in customers.

alpineartscenter.org

Athletic Club at the Westin

Free Mother’s Day virtual yoga class at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Call: 970-790-2051 for details.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Sunday

athleticclubwestin.com

The Bookworm of Edwards

Gift cards available. Offerings including books, candles, trinkets, reading accessories and soup subscriptions.

Curbside pickup and shipping available with online orders.

Call: 970-926-7323

Store currently closed to walk-in customers.

bookwormofedwards.com

Grouse Mountain Grill

Mother’s Day cook-at-home brunch basket for Alaskan King Crab scrambled egg brunch, with scones and marmalade, cheesy breakfast potato casserole, bacon and sausage and sparkling wine and orange juice for mimosas. Recipe requires basic skills, like scrambling eggs.

Serves four people at $125, receive a free $50 with purchase online or over the phone.

Pick up on Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call: 970-949-0600

Restaurant currently closed to walk-in dining.

grousemountaingrill.com

Harvest

Mother’s Day brunch special menu. Appetizers: shrimp empanadas and spicy aioli; antipasto platter; spring greens salad. Entrées: Beef Wellington or salmon en croute with salsa verde. Dessert selections and optional add on mimosas.

Small serving two to three people is $130, lager serving four to five people is $200.

Orders must be placed by Thursday, May 7, curbside pickup at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Call: 970-477-5353

Restaurant currently closed to walk-in dining.

harvestvail.com

Hygge Life

Co-Owners Koen van Renswoude and Alexandrea Gove stand in front of Hygge Life in Eagle-Vail. Hygge Life is currently offering online shopping and curbside pickup locally. Check out some of their specialty gift boxes that they will ship anywhere in the U.S. for free.

Photo courtesy of Hygge Life

Three options of Mother’s Day Gift Boxes: wine & chocolate, cozy up and “hygge mama.” Each comes with customizable options: select chocolates or caramels, and select blanket color, for example. Option to include a hand-written note with a personal message. Other gift boxes also available.

All gift boxes ship anywhere in the United States for free, curbside pickup also available.

Order online or contact info@hyggelife.com with questions.

Call: 970-331-5745

Store currently closed to walk-in customers.

Read more about Hygge Life.

hyggelife.com

La Tour

Mother’s Day Basket for $145, Mother’s Day Brunch for $49.

Curbside pickup and delivery from East Vail to Dotsero.

Call: 970-776-4403

Restaurant currently closed to walk-in dining.

latour-vail.com

Mangat Plastic Surgery

20% off surgery fees and most aesthetic services.

Customized and standard gift certificates.

Call: 970-766-3223 to discuss options and purchase.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. May vary depending on which professional you see. Virtual consultations available seven days a week.

mangatplasticsurgery.com

Maya

Mother’s Day brunch take-home special with roasted vegetable quiche, ham and cheese waffles, smoked salmon salad Niçoise, cinnamon rolls and a bottle of sparkling wine with orange juice for mimosas.

$25 per person, must order by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8 for pickup 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Call: 970-790-5500 to order.

Restaurant currently closed to walk-in dining.

richardsandoval.com/maya/vail-valley

Moxy Evolution PJ’s

All PJ’s are 50% off through May 10.

Option to add a soft face mask and a hand-painted greeting card by a Vail artist. When shopping online, add request in the notes section at checkout.

moxyevolution.com

Ptarmigan Sports

Ptarmigan Sports carries gear for mountaineering, backcountry skiing, hiking, and camping.

Rachael Zimmerman | Special to the Daily

Customers who spend more than $100 through May 10 will receive a $25 gift card for later use. Free gift wrapping available.

Phone orders and curbside pickup and walk-in customers with social distancing.

Call: 970-926-8144

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ptarmigansports.com

Spa Anjali

Save $25 on gift certificates over $100. Can be redeemed when spa reopens on treatments, salon and retail purchases.

Mother’s Day gift baskets including spa boutique products and day pass to the Athletic Club at the Westin available for $75.

Purchase spa gift cards online here.

Purchase gift baskets for pickup by calling 970-790-3020.

Call: 970-790-3020

Spa currently closed to walk-in customers.

spaanjali.com

Squash Blossom

10% of Hope Bracelet proceeds will be donated to the Eagle Valley Community Fund. Other Mother’s Day gift ideas online.

Walk-ins, private appointments, online and phone ordering available with local delivery, curbside pickup and shipping.

Call: 970-476-3129

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday

Read more about Squash Blossom.

squashblossomvail.com

Sweet Pea Designs

You can order flowers by phone, online or come into Sweet Pea Designs. They can also send flowers to your family and friends across the country.

Photo courtesy of Sweet Pea Designs

Send flower arrangements locally and nationally.

Online and phone orders available, as well as walk-in customers.

Call: 970-949-6617

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Read more about Sweet Pea Designs.

sweetpeadesignsco.com

Vail Daily

Jigsaw puzzles featuring some of our favorite photos of Vail Village and the Vail Valley landscape.

Order online here.

Call: 970-949-0555

The Vail Daily offices are currently closed to walk-in visitors.

vaildaily.com

Vail Meat Company

Sales on items:

Eggs, pullet flats for $12 – 6 free, get 2.5 dozen for the price of 2

Smoked bacon – $10 per 1 lb. package (save $2)

Country breakfast ground sausage – $6.50 per 1 lb. package (save $1.50)

Breakfast links for $8 (save $1 per package)

Elk medallions – $25 per package of 2 (save $3)

Grain, tenderloin filets – $21 (save $1; sold by filet; range from 5.5-8oz. each)

Chicken, breast – $10 per pound (save $1 per pound)

Grain, ground beef – buy 7 get 8th free (1 lb. packages)

Preorder for best selection, sales will be busy.

Pickup Friday, May 8 at the Edwards rest area from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Delivery available Saturday, May 9, orders over $100 have free delivery.

Order online on the contact page.

vailmeatcompany.wordpress.com

Well & Being Spa

Purchase customizable e-gift cards online. Gift card includes treatment specials for when the spa reopens as well as dollar amounts. Customers can also choose a message and design for the card.

Purchase online here.

Call: 970-479-5004

Spa currently closed to walk-in customers.

wbvail.com